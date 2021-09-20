 
 

Lil Nas X Pokes Fun At TikToker Suggesting That He 'Sold His Soul' for Success

When offering his clapback through a funny video, the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' hitmaker jokingly claims that 'people only came to [his] concerts to make fun of [him].'

  Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X knows how to cover hatred with humor. After a TikToker suggested that he "sold his soul" for success in a now-viral video, the "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" singer offered a hilarious clapback to her.

In the talked-about clip, an aspiring music artist first introduced herself. "My life f**king sucks. I'm an artist from the middle of nowhere. I've never gotten lucky or had any overnight success because I refuse to sell my soul," she said.

However, when the woman narrated the last line, a clip from Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" music video showed up. It saw him turning into a demon after taking the devil's horns at the end of the visuals.

Having noticed the video, Nas X decided to make its parody by imitating what the girl said in the footage. "My life f**king sucks. I live in the middle of nowhere. My baby's father's left so I'm a single mother raising a child by myself," the 22-year-old MC quipped while attaching a photo of his fake baby bump.

The Grammy-winning artist went on to note that people think he worships the devil because he "let Satan smash him." He then joked, "People only came to my concerts to make fun of me. To make matters worse... I was diagnosed with the gay."

Although "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" sparked controversy with its satanic vibes, Nas X managed to take home three awards at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with the clip. They included Video of the Year, Best Direction as well as Best Visual Effects.

Nas X then took to his Twitter account to celebrate his victory. Also poking fun at his haters, the singer/rapper exclaimed, "VIDEO OF THE YEAR AHHHHH SUCK MY C**KKKK AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA."

