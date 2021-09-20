 
 

Daz Dillinger 'So Sad' After His Dog Was Allegedly Shot by Police

When revealing the heartbreaking news on social media, the 'They Don't Give a F**k About Us' rapper shared a picture of his dog when it's still alive and one when the dog's dead.

AceShowbiz - Daz Dillinger is mourning the death of his pet. On Saturday, September 18, the "They Don't Give a F**k About Us" rapper claimed that he's "so sad" after his dog got shot by police.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 48-year-old MC shared a picture of his canine when it was still alive and healthy. Much to his followers' surprise, he also attached one snap showing the dead dog.

In the caption, Daz wrote, "POLICE SHOT MY DOGG 9-17-21." He went on lamenting, "IM SO SAD BUT HE WAS TRAIN TO DO WHAT HE DO. RIP to JUICEMAN SHAKUR aka 2 PAC. GOOD BOY JUICE ILL MISS U."

It remains unclear why the officer shot the dog. However, the "You Make Me Wanna..." spitter does not seem to be in custody.

While many of his fans shared their condolences, some of them urged Daz to launch legal action against the police officer who allegedly killed his dog. One user in particular suggested, "Why the police shot that beautiful dog hope you get a nice lawsuit check out of this mess." Another fumed, "Oh hell no!!! Sue TF out of them! #RIP."

The news arrived around seven months after Daz lost his mother Allean Varnado. According to his Instagram post, she passed away at the age of 73 on her sister Annette's birthday on February 20.

Offering tribute to his late mother, Daz shared on a throwback picture of him and his mom. "THIS MORNING MY MOM DIED 12/29/1947 -2/20/21 ON HER SISTER ANNETTE BIRTHDAY HER BIG SISTER CAME TO GET HER & WENT HOME TO THE LORD AFTER SHE GAVE ME A KISS THIS MORNING. Im so sad," he penned in the accompanying message.

