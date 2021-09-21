 
 

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split
Dropping the allegations against the 'Amen' spitter is Jojo Suya, after the rapper joins in to share his own experience with Karen Civil, who has been accused of stealing by Joyner Lucas and Cam'ron.

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill's past with Nicki Minaj is back haunting him yet again, years after their split. Alleged details of their messy breakup have been revealed after he joined in to bash Karen Civil, who has faced numerous allegations in these past few days.

"Karen was my friend and turned on me for opportunity…start having the blogs posting negative about me on some conspiracy s**t lol," the Philadelphia-born artist wrote. "I forgive her but I definitely don't wanna deal with y'all industry people that move like that! You should admit what you did to me too!"

He continued, "People thought I was high just ranting…I'm not mad at her she's a woman I'm over it…I'll appreciate if she said something about that tho! We were real friends…I used to give her a lot of exclusive records for her website!"

Karen quickly denied his claims. "You know damn well I ain't have no site play you, I literally just supported your album and shown you nothing but cordialness and respect last few years when we seen each other," she responded. The public relation specialist added, "Sat on CH rooms defending you and didn't take part in these Twitter key key moments. Like c'mon with BS narrative."

But it was Jojo Surya's tweets that will potentially do Meek more harm as she accused the rapper of breaking into Nicki's house and vandalizing in the aftermath of the former couple's split. "Nobody started having blogs talk bad about you. You was just corny," she tweeted, possibly in defense of Karen.

"But we can always discuss how you broke into Nicki's home after y'all broke up and you tore up her property and vandalized her walls," Jojo added. "Y'all ask Meek what he wrote on Nicki's walls when he broke into her house."

She went on accusing Meek of threatening female bloggers, but not her. "Oh, and how you threatened female bloggers with bodily harm. #NotMeTho," she penned. "Don't you think if bloggers had it out for you, somebody would have posted what happened that time at the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta."

Meek has not responded to Jojo's claims. He joined the conversation after Joyner Lucas accused Karen of stealing $60,000 from him early on in his career. Cam'ron then reminded that he had told a similar story about Karen a few years ago when he claimed that she was a liar and a thief.

