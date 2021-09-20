 
 

Drake Rules Billboard 200 Album Chart for Second Week With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Rules Billboard 200 Album Chart for Second Week With 'Certified Lover Boy'
Meanwhile, Metallica's 1991 self-titled album, which is often referred to as 'The Black Album', returns to Top 10 on the chart following its 30th anniversary reissue.

  Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" remains at No. 1 on Billboard 200. The "God's Plan" rapper's latest album stays atop the chart for a second week after racking up 236,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending September 16.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 227,000 which is equaling 305.43 million on-demand streams of the album's 21 songs. Meanwhile, 6,500 are in album sales with 2,500 being in the forms of TEA units.

"Certified Lover Boy" joins Drake's other three albums which successfully spent more than a week atop the list. The previous albums are "Scorpion" (five weeks in 2018), "More Life" (three weeks in 2017) as well as "Views" (13 weeks in 2016).

Back to this week's chart, Kanye West's "Donda" stays steady at No. 2. with 79,000 equivalent album units. Kacey Musgraves' new studio album "Star-Crossed", meanwhile, debuts at No. 3 with 77,000 equivalent album units. Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" is a non-mover at No. 4 with 54,000 units.

This week also sees Baby Keem's debut album "The Melodic Blue" arriving at No. 5 with 53,000 units. Trailing behind is Doja Cat's "Planet Her" which dips from No. 5 to No. 6 with 50,000 units.

Rising from No. 8 to No. 7 is The Kid LAROI's "F**k Love" as it earns 39,000 equivalent album units. Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album", meanwhile, falls from No. 6 to No. 8 with just less than 39,000 units.

Metallica's 1991 self-titled album, which is often referred to as "The Black Album", returns to Top 10 on the chart after its 30th anniversary reissue. It ascends from No. 158 to No. 9 with 37,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 in this week's chart is Billie Eilish's former leader "Happier Than Ever" that earns 34,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Certified Lover Boy" - Drake (236,000 units)
  2. "Donda" - Kanye West (79,000 units)
  3. "Star-Crossed" - Kacey Musgraves (77,000 units)
  4. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (54,000 units)
  5. "The Melodic Blue" - Baby Keem (53,000 units)
  6. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (50,000 units)
  7. "F**K Love" - The Kid LAROI (39,000 units)
  8. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (39,000 units)
  9. "Metallica" - Metallica (37,000 units)
  10. "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish (34,000 units)

