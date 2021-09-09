Kodak Black Donates $20K for Daughter of Police Officer Who Died of COVID-19

WENN/JLN Photography Celebrity

According to his attorney Bradford Cohen, the 'Tunnel Vision' spitter pays the 2-year-old girl's higher education tuition fee after feeling moved by Jessica Sepot's death in a news article.

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is extending a helping hand to a daughter of police officer Jessica Sepot, who died of COVID-19 complications. Upon learning the heartbreaking story, the "Tunnel Vision" rapper donated $20,000 to her college fund.

The 24-year-old rapper, who is currently expecting a child with his girlfriend Maranda Johnson, reportedly made a hefty donation to the 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale officer's child after learning about the cop's death in a news article.

Kodak paid the 2-year-old girl's college fund after feeling moved by the tragedy because he also had suffered from the deadly virus. According to his lawyer Bradford Cohen, the "ZEZE" spitter contracted the coronavirus several months ago and suffered from body aches, headaches and difficulty breathing for about 10 days.

" 'Make sure that kid is straight,' " his attorney Bradford recalled Kodak's statement to TMZ on Wednesday, September 8. The lawyer went on to explain that the "Roll in Peace" hitmaker wanted to "pay for her college fund" so that the girl could get higher education.

Following Kodak's thoughtful gesture, the Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police told the outlet they were "grateful to everyone who has donated to the Sepot family in memory of Jennifer." Their statement continued, "Her loss has had an immeasurable and lasting impact on our officers. The generosity by supporters has offered a degree of hope during a time in which support for law enforcement feels to be a waning movement."

His empathy may have also increased as he will soon be the father to his own daughter. On September 7, Kodak confirmed that he's expecting a baby girl with Maranda via Twitter. "I Got Mo S**t I Can B Petty Bout Or B Involved In … I Got Drops I'm Debating On …. But No Matter How Much Da Dumb S**t Tickles Me My Daughter Otw Mo Important," he tweeted. "Been Practicing Since Yesterday How I'm Finna B Callin Dem Lil N****s Phones & S**t … Runnin They A** Off."