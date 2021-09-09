 
 

Kodak Black Donates $20K for Daughter of Police Officer Who Died of COVID-19

Kodak Black Donates $20K for Daughter of Police Officer Who Died of COVID-19
WENN/JLN Photography
Celebrity

According to his attorney Bradford Cohen, the 'Tunnel Vision' spitter pays the 2-year-old girl's higher education tuition fee after feeling moved by Jessica Sepot's death in a news article.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is extending a helping hand to a daughter of police officer Jessica Sepot, who died of COVID-19 complications. Upon learning the heartbreaking story, the "Tunnel Vision" rapper donated $20,000 to her college fund.

The 24-year-old rapper, who is currently expecting a child with his girlfriend Maranda Johnson, reportedly made a hefty donation to the 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale officer's child after learning about the cop's death in a news article.

Kodak paid the 2-year-old girl's college fund after feeling moved by the tragedy because he also had suffered from the deadly virus. According to his lawyer Bradford Cohen, the "ZEZE" spitter contracted the coronavirus several months ago and suffered from body aches, headaches and difficulty breathing for about 10 days.

  See also...

" 'Make sure that kid is straight,' " his attorney Bradford recalled Kodak's statement to TMZ on Wednesday, September 8. The lawyer went on to explain that the "Roll in Peace" hitmaker wanted to "pay for her college fund" so that the girl could get higher education.

Following Kodak's thoughtful gesture, the Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police told the outlet they were "grateful to everyone who has donated to the Sepot family in memory of Jennifer." Their statement continued, "Her loss has had an immeasurable and lasting impact on our officers. The generosity by supporters has offered a degree of hope during a time in which support for law enforcement feels to be a waning movement."

His empathy may have also increased as he will soon be the father to his own daughter. On September 7, Kodak confirmed that he's expecting a baby girl with Maranda via Twitter. "I Got Mo S**t I Can B Petty Bout Or B Involved In … I Got Drops I'm Debating On …. But No Matter How Much Da Dumb S**t Tickles Me My Daughter Otw Mo Important," he tweeted. "Been Practicing Since Yesterday How I'm Finna B Callin Dem Lil N****s Phones & S**t … Runnin They A** Off."

You can share this post!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Brendan Morais Apologizes for His 'Sarcasm' About Drama

TikTok Star Nathan Apodaca Feels 'Awesome' to Be Expecting First Child With Wife Estela
Related Posts
Kodak Black Confirms He's Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Confirms He's Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

Kodak Black Puts Beyonce and Zendaya's Names on His Celebrity Crush List

Kodak Black Puts Beyonce and Zendaya's Names on His Celebrity Crush List

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death