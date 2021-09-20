Emmys 2021: Rosie Perez Holds Back Tears While Remembering Michael K. Williams

Instagram Celebrity

On the red carpet at the awards show, 'The Flight Attendant' actress tears up while talking about 'The Wire' actor's tragic passing, noting that his death is 'a little too soon.'

AceShowbiz - Rosie Perez was so emotional at the 2021 Emmy Awards. "The Flight Attendant" actress struggled to hold back her tears while remembering the late actor Michael K. Williams on the red carpet at the awards show.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier on Sunday night, September 19, the 57-year-old actress said of Michael, who passed away two weeks ago, "I can't even go there, Kevin. It's a little too soon for me." She then continued, "We miss him and we love him and he was my friend. We're going to be celebrating him tonight, as well."

Michael was found dead by his nephew in his Brooklyn, New York apartment on September 6 after his family hadn't heard from him for several days. The five-time Emmy-nominated actor's exact cause of death is not yet known, but it has been claimed heroin was found on his kitchen table and drug paraphernalia was discovered elsewhere in the apartment.

A police source said, "No foul play is indicated. [There was] no forced entry, and the apartment was in order." However, Staci DuPont, who is married to the nephew who found Michael's body, didn't believe the star's death was related to drugs. "That's not factual. We don't have anything more to say at this time," she insisted.

Nearly a week before his tragic death, "The Wire" actor took to his social media platform to share a cryptic video of his friend Tracy Morgan urging fans not to pity him while talking about surviving a fatal crash in 2014. In the clip, Tracy said, "Don't cry for me. OK I had a misfortunate accident. Don't cry for me. Cry for all the others, man."

"My grandmother told me when you think you doing bad, there's always somebody out there worse. There's people out there in the world with nobody to love and nobody to love them," so said "The Last O.G." alum. "How about that? ... You know what true happiness is? Having something to look forward to."

Michael was laid to rest at a funeral service on September 15 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where his late mother, Paula, lived. The live-streamed service was attended by celebrities including Queen Latifah, "The Wire" co-creator David Simon and stars of the show Felicia Pearson, Andre Royo and Jamie Hector, who joined the star's close friends and family.