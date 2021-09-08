 
 

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death
WENN
Celebrity

'The Wire' actor shared a concerning message on social media less than a week before he was found dead in his apartment from a suspected heroin overdose.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael K. Williams posted "don't cry for me" on Instagram less than a week before his tragic death.

"The Wire" actor took to his social networking site just six days before he was found dead by his nephew following a suspected heroin overdose to share a clip of his friend Tracy Morgan urging fans not to pity him while talking about surviving a fatal crash in 2014.

In the clip, the 52-year-old comedian said, "Don't cry for me. OK I had a misfortunate accident. Don't cry for me. Cry for all the others, man. My grandmother told me when you think you doing bad, there's always somebody out there worse. There's people out there in the world with nobody to love and nobody to love them. How about that? ... You know what true happiness is? Having something to look forward to."

It's not known for sure whether Michael's post on Instagram was a cryptic cry for help or just a coincidence.

Michael's death was discovered when his nephew went to check on him at his home in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday (06Sep21) because no one had heard from him for several days and his family were growing concerned for his welfare.

  See also...

His exact cause of death is not yet known, but it has been claimed heroin was found on his kitchen table and drug paraphernalia was discovered elsewhere in the apartment.

A police source said, "No foul play is indicated. (There was) no forced entry, and the apartment was in order."

However, Staci DuPont - who is married to the nephew who found Michael's body - doesn't believe the star's death is related to drugs.

She told the DailyMail.com, "That's not factual. We don't have anything more to say at this time."

Michael is survived by his son Elijah.

You can share this post!

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Elle King's Doula Mom Cooks Up Her Placenta for Eating After Singer Gave Birth to Son
Related Posts
Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams' 'The Wire' Co-Stars Pay Tribute Following His Sudden Death

Michael K. Williams' 'The Wire' Co-Stars Pay Tribute Following His Sudden Death

'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in NY Apartment

'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in NY Apartment

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream