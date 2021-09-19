 
 

Manic Street Preachers Score No. 1 Album in U.K. for First Time in 23 Years

Manic Street Preachers Score No. 1 Album in U.K. for First Time in 23 Years
Instagram
Music

James Dean Bradfield and his bandmates are celebrating as they debut at the top spot in U.K. albums chart with 'The Ultra Vivid Lament', marking their first chart topper since 1998.

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Welsh band Manic Street Preachers have topped the U.K. music charts for the first time since 1998 with their new album "The Ultra Vivid Lament".

The "You Love Us" hitmakers bumped Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" to reclaim the coveted ranking and edged out second-placed Steps' new LP "What the Future Holds Pt. 2".

According to NME, the band fronted by singer-guitarist James Dean Bradfield registered 27,000 chart sales for their acclaimed 14th studio album, with 91 per cent of these coming from physical copies, including 6,300 on vinyl.

And it's their first number one album since 1998's "This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours".

  See also...

"It's amazing to be back at Number 1 after 23 years," the bandmembers told OfficialCharts.com on Friday (17Sep21). "It was a titanic chart battle and we are absolutely over the moon. Thanks to all our fans, supporters and Sony for keeping the faith."

Drake drops to three with The Stranglers' "Dark Matters" at four - their first studio album since the death of keyboardist Dave Greenfield, and the 2015 departure of founding member and drummer Jet Black.

The Vaccines' fifth album, "Back in Love City", lands in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Arlo Parks has re-entered the Top 40 with debut album "Collapsed in Sunbeams" which climbs to 36 after she won the 2021 Mercury Prize last week (ends10Sep21).

She won the coveted prize against heavy contenders like Berwyn, Black Country, New Road, Celeste, Ghetts, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Mogwai, Nubya Garcia, Sault, and Wolf Alice.

You can share this post!

Noah Jupe Leads 'The Lost Boys' Remake, Bryce Dallas Howard Fronts 'Flight of the Navigator' Reboot

LeVar Burton Gets a Lot of Offers After 'Jeopardy!' Snub
Related Posts
Manic Street Preachers Rocker Slams British Stars for 'Queuing' for Queen Elizabeth's Honors

Manic Street Preachers Rocker Slams British Stars for 'Queuing' for Queen Elizabeth's Honors

Manic Street Preachers Describe Their New Music as 'Great Pop' With 'Miserable Lyrics'

Manic Street Preachers Describe Their New Music as 'Great Pop' With 'Miserable Lyrics'

Most Read
Dionne Warwick Eyeing Taylor Swift Collaboration
Music

Dionne Warwick Eyeing Taylor Swift Collaboration

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

Lil Nas X Applauded by Kid Cudi for Breaking Down 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

Lil Nas X Applauded by Kid Cudi for Breaking Down 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

John Lydon Calls Sex Pistols Bandmates 'Evil' After Losing in 'Hideous, Nasty' Dispute

John Lydon Calls Sex Pistols Bandmates 'Evil' After Losing in 'Hideous, Nasty' Dispute

Lil Nas X Filming Himself in Labor Ahead of 'Montero' Album Release

Lil Nas X Filming Himself in Labor Ahead of 'Montero' Album Release

Mac Miller's Mixtape Heading to Streamer

Mac Miller's Mixtape Heading to Streamer

Frank Ocean Working on Comeback Album

Frank Ocean Working on Comeback Album

Chuck D and Flavor Flav Call Each Other Out in New Dispute Over Public Enemy Tour

Chuck D and Flavor Flav Call Each Other Out in New Dispute Over Public Enemy Tour

Elton John Filled With 'Great Sadness' as He Delays Tour After Injuring His Hip

Elton John Filled With 'Great Sadness' as He Delays Tour After Injuring His Hip

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover

Vengaboys Would Love to Have Charli XCX on '1999' Cover