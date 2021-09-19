 
 

LeVar Burton Gets a Lot of Offers After 'Jeopardy!' Snub

LeVar Burton Gets a Lot of Offers After 'Jeopardy!' Snub
WENN
TV

The 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' actor is grateful for the various 'opportunities' he received after getting snubbed by 'Jeopardy!' bosses despite being a fan favorite.

  • Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor LeVar Burton has accepted he won't be taking over as "Jeopardy!" host despite being a fan favourite for the plum job.

Following last month's (Aug21) firing of scandal-ridden producer Mike Richards - who was briefly named as the show's new frontman before controversial comments from an old podcast resurfaced - the search for a permanent continues, while Mayim Bialik and past champ Ken Jennings fill in.

But Burton is moving on and the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star has scooped some "dream" career options as a result of the outcry when he was passed over the job.

On 11 August (21), "Selma" director Ava DuVernay tweeted her support for Levar, writing, "ME TRYING TO CREATE A SHOW RIGHT IN THIS MOMENT FOR @LEVARBURTON TO HOST AND MAKE AN INTERNATIONAL HIT."

Burton was all for it, replying at the time, "Check your DMs (direct messages)."

  See also...

Now he tells Trevor Noah's "The Daily Show", "The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn't the thing that I wanted after all."

"What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn't get it, it was, like, 'Well, okay, what's next?' "

"And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn't have dreamt it up," he said. "If you had given me a pen and paper and said, well, so what do you want this to really look like? If it doesn't include Jeopardy! I wouldn't have been this generous to myself."

"I never thought about hosting any other game show outside of Jeopardy!"

"But now, they went in a different direction with their show, which is their right," he shares.

"Now I'm thinking, well, it does kind of make sense, let me see what I can do. So we're trying to figure out what the right game show for LeVar Burton would be," he adds.

You can share this post!

Manic Street Preachers Score No. 1 Album in U.K. for First Time in 23 Years

Ronnie Wood Digging Up 'Timeless Gems' From Rolling Stones and The Faces During Lockdown
Related Posts
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' for Rest of Season After Mike Richards Exit

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' for Rest of Season After Mike Richards Exit

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

Mayim Bialik Brought in as Temporary 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards' Resignation

Mayim Bialik Brought in as Temporary 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards' Resignation

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Candidate for New 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards Quits

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Candidate for New 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards Quits

Most Read
'The Activist' Reimagined as Documentary Special Following Backlash
TV

'The Activist' Reimagined as Documentary Special Following Backlash

Porsha Williams Trending on Twitter as She's Reportedly Not Returning to 'RHOA'

Porsha Williams Trending on Twitter as She's Reportedly Not Returning to 'RHOA'

Heather Locklear Anxious About TV Comeback

Heather Locklear Anxious About TV Comeback

'AGT' Recap: Season 16 Winner Is Announced in 2-Hour Finale

'AGT' Recap: Season 16 Winner Is Announced in 2-Hour Finale

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Adds 'Luke Cage' Star Cassandra Freeman

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Adds 'Luke Cage' Star Cassandra Freeman

Tyra Banks Praises Olivia Jade Ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 Premiere

Tyra Banks Praises Olivia Jade Ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 Premiere

Piers Morgan to Host New Daily TV Show on FOX News

Piers Morgan to Host New Daily TV Show on FOX News

Patrick Dempsey 'Terrorizing' Cast and Crew of 'Grey's Anatomy' Before 2015 Exit

Patrick Dempsey 'Terrorizing' Cast and Crew of 'Grey's Anatomy' Before 2015 Exit

Teyana Taylor 'Laughed' When Husband Iman Shumpert Told Her About 'DWTS' Gig

Teyana Taylor 'Laughed' When Husband Iman Shumpert Told Her About 'DWTS' Gig

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman Recalls Being Bullied by Canada's 'Drag Race' Racist Fans

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman Recalls Being Bullied by Canada's 'Drag Race' Racist Fans

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' for Rest of Season After Mike Richards Exit

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' for Rest of Season After Mike Richards Exit

Priyanka Chopra Responds to Criticism Over 'The Activist'

Priyanka Chopra Responds to Criticism Over 'The Activist'

'RHONY' Cast 'Frustrated' After Season 13 Reunion Officially Canceled

'RHONY' Cast 'Frustrated' After Season 13 Reunion Officially Canceled