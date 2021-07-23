Manic Street Preachers Rocker Slams British Stars for 'Queuing' for Queen Elizabeth's Honors

WENN/Lia Toby Music

Nicky Wire scoffs at 'left-leaning actors and pop stars' for 'queuing up' to receive honors from the British monarchy while praising Paul Weller and David Bowie for rejecting knighthoods.

AceShowbiz - Nicky Wire has blasted "left-leaning actors and pop stars" for accepting honours from Britain's royal family.

Speaking to MOJO magazine about holding onto his working-class principles, Nicky said, "I'm so riddled with doubts and contradictions now, even though I still kept to those principles. My kids have been through comprehensive education, I still believe in high taxation and all those kind of things, I stay close to my roots … I haven't abandoned any of those things at all. But I don't know if they're relevant to modern life."

"You see supposedly left-leaning actors and pop stars queuing up to get MBEs and OBEs - and I'd rather f**king stab my eyes out with a pencil than do that. What was it, Paul Weller and David Bowie turned down knighthoods? That's good enough for me."

Meanwhile, the "Motorcycle Emptiness" hitmakers are set to release their 14th album "The Ultra Livid Lament" in September (21), and frontman James Dean Bradfield previously insisted there would be no songs about the pandemic on the LP. He explained, "We're trying to make sure that we're not writing about the (COVID-19) situation too much. It would feel like it was adding insult to injury."

The band is set to play two sold-out tribute shows in honour of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 19 and 20 September.

The first night is a free show for NHS workers, while all profits from the second gig will be donated to NHS Wales charities.