'Dune' Director Slams Marvel Films as 'Cut and Paste' Movies

In a new interview, Denis Villeneuve shares his thought on whether he is pessimistic about the future of Hollywood and blames the notion on too many Marvel movies that 'have turned us into zombies.'

Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Another respectable filmmaker has weighed in on Marvel movies and his review is not a positive one. Sharing his honest thought on superhero films from the studio giant, Denis Villeneuve called those reliable box office blockbusters "cut and paste" movies.

The "Dune" director was speaking to El Mundo when he was asked whether he is pessimistic about the future of Hollywood. Blaming the notion on Marvel movies, he said, "Perhaps the problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a 'cut and paste' of others. Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit."

He, however, hasn't lost his hope on the future of the industry. "But big and expensive movies of great value there are many today. I don't feel capable of being pessimistic at all," he added, before citing acclaimed filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Alfonso Cuaron.

"Just think of the golden age of Hollywood to see that commercial films can make a different artistic proposal and, therefore, political," he explained. "I have never felt like a loss or an impediment to have a generous budget to do what I wanted to do. Upside down. Who said that a movie on a big budget can't be artistically relevant at the same time? I am currently thinking of people like Christopher Nolan or Alfonso Cuaron."

Villeneuve isn't the first notable filmmaker who has bashed superhero movies. Martin Scorsese has in the past spoken up against this kind of films, saying that superhero films are not cinema.

Even "Guardians of the Galaxy" helmer James Gunn recently admitted that superhero films are "mostly boring to me right now." He elaborated, "I loved them at the beginning and there are still people trying to do different things [with them], so it's not a 100% rule, but a lot of them are boring."

He, however, tried to make it different in his movie "The Suicide Squad", which he directed for DC and Warner Bros. "So I think it's about bringing in other elements from different genres," so he claimed in July, ahead of the film release later in the month.