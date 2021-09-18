 
 

Zoe Kravitz Defends Her 'Practically Naked' Met Gala Look

When firing back at an online user criticizing her dress, the actress daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz claims, 'Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization.'

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz will not let anyone be her fashion police. Finding herself being criticized by an online user for her "practically naked" look at the 2021 Met Gala, the actress daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz was quick to defend her outfit.

Making use of Instagram, the 32-year-old shared some pictures of her from the Monday, September 13 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The since-deleted snaps saw her exposing her rhinestone thong underneath a halter chainmail dress by Saint Laurent. To complete her look, she wore Jessica McCormack diamond earrings and simple black open-toed heels.

Many of Zoe's followers complimented her style. One person in particular, however, seemingly didn't like it. "I don't understand why they go practically naked," the individual wondered. "She's gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?"

The comment didn't go unnoticed by the "Big Little Lies" alum. In response, she replied, "Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing. it's just a body. We all got em."

Negative comment aside, Zoe earned praises from her famous pals for her sexy look. Kathryn Newton took to the comment section to rave, "No one does it like you period." Colton Haynes added, "Yep. Yes. Yas. Yuh." Meanwhile, Katie Holmes' ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. exclaimed, "Fiyaaahhhhh."

When attending the 2021 Met Gala, Zoe was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Channing Tatum. Although they posed separately on the red carpet, the alleged couple was reportedly holding hands before leaving the fashion event. They later went to an after-party together.

Channing himself even shared a picture of him and Zoe from the after-party. Sharing the snap where they posed with Moses Sumney and Alicia Keys, Channing wrote, "This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys."

