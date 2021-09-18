 
 

Lady GaGa Showers Tony Bennett With Love Ahead of Release of Their Last Album Together

Alongside a sweet photo of her with the 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' singer, the 'Shallow' hitmaker spills what the two of them aims for with 'Love For Sale'.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has written a moving message to Tony Bennett commemorating their last album. When the legendary crooner and the flamboyant pop star first teamed up in 2011, they were regarded as an unlikely couple - but 10 years later, the "musical companions" are a well-loved and celebrated duo.

Now their collaboration has sadly come to an end as Bennett has been forced to retire due to his Alzheimer's disease. On Thursday night, September 16, GaGa took to Instagram with a touching message for her 95-year-old friend as they prepare to release their final album together - also his final studio recording - "Love for Sale".

"Tony, this is the last album we will have created together, but the celebration of jazz, and us as musical companions, will live on with me forever," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair. "We offer the public 'Love For Sale' for free love, to make them smile, because that's what we're here for."

The "Shallow" hitmaker included a heart emoji, adding "Love, LG." She went on to add in the same post, " 'Love For Sale' the song is out now! And 'Love For Sale' the album, a celebration of the songs of Cole Porter sung by @itstonybennett and me, is out in 2 weeks on October 1."

The pair performed two sold-out farewell concerts in August at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Bennett opened up about his battle with Alzheimer's in an article piece for AARP magazine. After the feature was published, the "Perfectly Frank" singer took to Twitter to say, "Life is a gift - even with Alzheimer's. Thank you to (his wife) Susan and my family for their support, and AARP. The Magazine for telling my story."

