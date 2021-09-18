 
 

Olivia Munn Shows Off Baby Bump Weeks After John Mulaney Confirms Pregnancy

The 'X‑Men: Apocalypse' actress, who is expecting her first child with the 'Saturday Night Live' writer, also flaunts her growing belly in a picture of her with her dogs.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Munn is no longer hiding her pregnancy. Nearly two weeks after John Mulaney confirmed that they are expecting their first child together, the "X‑Men: Apocalypse" actress finally gave fans the first look at her baby bump.

The pregnant mom showed off her growing belly in a video shared on Instagram Story on Friday, September 17. In the clip, which was a part of her partnership with Petco, she could be seen wearing a gray T-shirt that she paired with layered gold necklaces.

Olivia then turned to Instagram feed to give a glimpse of her baby bump. Alongside a picture of her cuddling with her pooches, she wrote, "SO excited to be partnering with @Petco to spread the word about the importance of pet mental health! Our routines are changing and our pets need us."

"I took Petco's free Well-Adjusted Dog seminar to help prepare my pups for these changes and encourage all pet parents to do the same. Frankie & Chance have helped me get through difficult times and now I'm doing the same for them," she added. "Sign up now at petco.com/mentalhealth! #ad #welladjustedpet."

Olivia's posts came nearly two weeks after her beau John went public with their romance. When appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on September 7, he said, "I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife... Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," John further told host Seth Meyers, before revealing, "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

Before dating Olivia, John was married to Anna Marie Tendler for almost seven years. After announcing her split from Anna, the comedian filed for divorce from her in July. About how Anna felt about their separation, she was allegedly "very heartbroken" that he decided to end her marriage."

