Grimes' Son Refuses to Call Her 'Mama' as She Resents the Word 'Mother'
The 'Miss Anthropocene' star is convinced her one-year-old son with Elon Musk knows she dislikes the word 'mother' as the toddler refuses to call her mom.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Grimes is upset her son won't call her "mama".

The Canadian, real name Claire Elise Boucher, welcomed her first child, Æ A-Xii, nicknamed X, with billionaire Tesla and Space X boss Elon Musk last year (May20) and has now revealed the tot addresses her as "Claire" rather than "Mama."

"Being a mother - feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word. Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'Mama'," she tells Vogue in a clip that shows her preparing for fashion's big night out, the Met Gala in New York, on Monday (13Sep21).

And the "Delete Forever" hitmaker thinks her boy already senses mum isn't keen on the word "mother."

"Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother,' " she adds.

"I don't even know why I dislike the word, like I respect (it), I just can't identify with it."

Before the baby was born, Grimes called her pregnancy "a pretty crazy sacrifice."

While saying the baby was totally planned, she opened up, "It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of (having) unprotected sex."

"I'm just like, 'I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated.' And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment."

