Jason London Arrested as Car Is Caught on Fire After He Drunkenly Crashes and Drives It Into Ditch
The 'Dazed and Confused' actor is taken into police custody for public intoxication after driving his car into a ditch, which led the vehicle to be caught on fire.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Jason London has been arrested for public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident.

The "Dazed and Confused" star was arrested in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, late Wednesday (15Sep21) after police officials discovered him behind the wheel of a car that was on fire after leaving the road, according to Page Six.

London, who played Randall "Pink" Floyd opposite Matthew McConaughey in the funny 1993 film, allegedly reeked of alcohol, couldn't maintain his balance, and was slurring his words.

TMZ reports police officials believe Jason swerved off the road, knocked over a sign, and hit a concrete object before driving into a ditch, where he and his passenger were found.

No one was injured and the passenger was standing near the car when emergency personnel arrived.

According to the outlet, London claimed someone "had sideswiped them and run them off the road."

London was previously arrested in 2013 for punching a bouncer who had supposedly sneezed in his face.

During that incident, he allegedly uttered a homophobic slur to arresting officers and said, "I'm rich and I'm a motherf**king famous actor! F**king look me up, b**ch."

His twin brother, "Mallrats" star Jeremy London, has also run afoul of the law - he was arrested for domestic violence in 2018.

A representative for Jeremy later said the incident was "a private marital matter" between the actor and his wife Juliet and called the cop intervention a "standard protocol in an attempt to diffuse an emotionally-charged situation."

