Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker opens up that she feels like an outsider in entertainment world, adding that 'the only way to feel truly beautiful is to accept yourself for who you are.'

Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez is still convinced she "doesn't belong" in Hollywood, despite her decades-long acting career.

Even after making dozens of movies, including 2015's "An Unfinished Life" with actor/director legend Robert Redford and the acclaimed 2019 stripper film "Hustlers", J.Lo believes she's never been fully accepted as an actress.

In a video shared to her JLo Beauty Instagram page on Thursday (16Sep21), Lopez says, "I know it is important for all of us to feel like we belong... and like most people there's so many times in your life when you feel like an outsider, I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes."

"I still feel that way," adds Jennifer, who hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Italy with beau Ben Affleck last week(10Sep21).

"But the truth is you just need your little tribe. I believe we all have this limitless power inside of us that makes us unstoppable."

"The only way to feel truly beautiful is to accept yourself for who you are," she smiles.

She didn't mention being passed over by Oscar voters for her acclaimed performance in "Hustlers", but previously noted the snub made her "sad."

She explained why it was a sting, "Because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles, I got so many good notices - more than ever in my career - and there was a lot of 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar, it's going to happen, if it doesn't you're crazy.' "