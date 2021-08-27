Lisa Rinna Jokingly Hopes Daughter Amelia Hamlin Is Dating Harry Styles Not Scott Disick

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Before throwing shades at her daughter's relationship with the 'Flip It Like Disick' star in a new episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', the Bravo star admitted a few months earlier that she's 'a lot nervous' about their romance.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna is throwing another shade at Amelia Hamlin's relationship with Scott Disick. In a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", the Bravo star jokingly wished that her daughter was dating Harry Styles instead of the "Flip It Like Disick" star.

During the Wednesday, August 25 episode, the 58-year-old reality star's daughters Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, who is currently dating "Love Island" alum Eyal Booker, stopped by her house to look at some of her old clothing. They came across their mother's wedding dress, which caught Delilah's eye. "I'm probably going to be the one to get married first, so can I just take a little look?" asked Delilah. Amelia then quickly responded, "That's not going anywhere near me."

Lisa then reflected on her daughters' respective relationships in a confessional. "We love Eyal. He's so good for Delilah," the Rinna Beauty founder said. "And, I mean, she's really growing into herself. [Harry Hamlin]'s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot."

"I can't say the same for Amelia at this point now," Lisa confessed. The mom of two then jokingly reasoned, "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?"

Prior to this, Lisa admitted that she was "a lot nervous" about Amelia dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex. Speaking to her co-star Erika Jayne during an episode of "RHOBH" in June, the Billie Reed depicter on "Days of Our Lives" elaborated, "We're thinking it's a phase, right? It's a phase, I don't want to bring attention to it. Should I text [Kris Jenner] and be like, 'Welp …' I've done nothing in other words because I also don't want to bring any attention to it."

Also in the June episode, Lisa described learning about the couple as a "what the f**k moment." She first admitted that her daughter Amelia claimed she and Scott were "just friends" after being spotted together on Halloween 2020. "And then, I guess a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach," she explained.

Lisa then added, "It's a what the f**k moment." The "Melrose Place" alum continued explaining, "You're like, 'What the f**k?' She's 19. He's 37 with three kids." Scott shares 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign with Kourtney.