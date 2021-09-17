Nico Tortorella Turns Monogamous in Effort to Get Wife of Three Years Pregnant

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Younger' star, who announced in June of 2016 that they are sexually fluid, admits to swearing off other sex partners during an appearance on Spotify's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

AceShowbiz - "Younger" star Nico Tortorella has sworn off other sex partners while trying to get wife Bethany Meyers pregnant.

Nico, who announced in June of 2016 that they are sexually fluid and "non-monogamous" reveals that in trying to have a baby, they have become monogamous to Bethany, who they married in 2018.

"It's a f**king process," they said on Wednesday, September 15 during an appearance on Spotify's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I just wished we learned more about how to get pregnant and not about how not to get pregnant. It's terrible."

"I'm in this place now with sex where I think it's f**king stupid. I love sex, don't get me wrong; it's such a beautiful thing, it's an extension of love. But from a physical standpoint, this idea of just, like, a quick fix - it's like getting high. It's like getting off. I'm just living in a different, higher chakra, so to speak, right now."

The star, whose films include "Scream 4", added, "I'm only having sex to get pregnant right now. And I haven't had sex with a dude in two years. I haven't had sex with anyone except for my partner since February of 2020. Which is strange. We have never been this monogamous and straight in the 15 years that we've known each other."

"I'm addicted and in love with the idea that I will have a child soon, and all of my energy is directed to that person. It's OK to put my, you know, 'alternative' sex life on hold for a minute. It's not going away entirely... It bends and shifts."

In 2019, "The Following" star wrote in their book "Space Between", "I am comfortable today calling myself a queer, nonbinary, bisexual, happily married, polyamorous/non-monogamous human being."

Bethany, the founder of the body-neutral organization The Become Project, identifies as "queer-poly-married-non-binary-they/them," according to their Instagram bio.