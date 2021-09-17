Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon Celebrity

The 'College' star makes use of Instagram to drop the shocking announcement along with a picture of him and the 'Girls Trip' actress holding a little girl each.

AceShowbiz - Gary Owen and Tiffany Haddish are apparently taking partnership to another level. Having revealed her desire to be a mother, the comedienne has apparently chosen a guy who is not her current boyfriend, Common, to be a co-parent to her twin girls.

It was Gary who broke the news on social media. Making use of his Instagram account, the stand-up comedian dropped the shocking announcement along with a picture of him and Tiffany holding a little girl each.

In the caption, he jokingly wrote, "I have a huge announcement…. So happy to share with you guys me & @tiffanyhaddish are the proud parents of twin girls!!!!" He added, "We have kept this a secret for a long time."

Gary also mentioned Tiffany's boyfriend, asking the rapper to share parental responsibilities "@common sorry you had to find out this way. But love is love & let's work together to show my girls how men can work together to co-parent," he joked, adding the hashtags "#DoinWhatIDo #Twins #SheReady."

Gary didn't offer further explanation about his bombshell announcement while Tiffany has not taken to her social media pages to address the twins. However, fans have been speculating that it has something to do with a project they're working on together.

"I see a movie of this," one person guessed. Another user asked, "Oooo what movie is this going to be?!?!??" A third fan is full of anticipation as gushing, "Oh i know whatever they working on it's going to be funny asl."

Some others trolled Gary, with one writing, "Whos kidz y'all done stole?" Another similarly asked, "Where'd you get dem babies Gary?!!!" Someone joked, "I always knew you had a secret second family," while one other played along with the "Daddy Day Care" star's announcement, "Congratulations you guys! SO F'n proud of you! Remember, it takes a village, so @common is invited to the cookout."

The joke aside, in real life Gary is a father of 3 children, sons Emilio and Austin as well as daughter Kennedy, whom he shares with his estranged wife Kenya Duke. As for Tiffany, she has revealed her plans to adopt a child and has completed the parenting classes required to start the adoption process.