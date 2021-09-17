 
 

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
WENN/FayesVision/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'College' star makes use of Instagram to drop the shocking announcement along with a picture of him and the 'Girls Trip' actress holding a little girl each.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gary Owen and Tiffany Haddish are apparently taking partnership to another level. Having revealed her desire to be a mother, the comedienne has apparently chosen a guy who is not her current boyfriend, Common, to be a co-parent to her twin girls.

It was Gary who broke the news on social media. Making use of his Instagram account, the stand-up comedian dropped the shocking announcement along with a picture of him and Tiffany holding a little girl each.

In the caption, he jokingly wrote, "I have a huge announcement…. So happy to share with you guys me & @tiffanyhaddish are the proud parents of twin girls!!!!" He added, "We have kept this a secret for a long time."

Gary also mentioned Tiffany's boyfriend, asking the rapper to share parental responsibilities "@common sorry you had to find out this way. But love is love & let's work together to show my girls how men can work together to co-parent," he joked, adding the hashtags "#DoinWhatIDo #Twins #SheReady."

  See also...

Gary didn't offer further explanation about his bombshell announcement while Tiffany has not taken to her social media pages to address the twins. However, fans have been speculating that it has something to do with a project they're working on together.

"I see a movie of this," one person guessed. Another user asked, "Oooo what movie is this going to be?!?!??" A third fan is full of anticipation as gushing, "Oh i know whatever they working on it's going to be funny asl."

Some others trolled Gary, with one writing, "Whos kidz y'all done stole?" Another similarly asked, "Where'd you get dem babies Gary?!!!" Someone joked, "I always knew you had a secret second family," while one other played along with the "Daddy Day Care" star's announcement, "Congratulations you guys! SO F'n proud of you! Remember, it takes a village, so @common is invited to the cookout."

The joke aside, in real life Gary is a father of 3 children, sons Emilio and Austin as well as daughter Kennedy, whom he shares with his estranged wife Kenya Duke. As for Tiffany, she has revealed her plans to adopt a child and has completed the parenting classes required to start the adoption process.

You can share this post!

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus 'Grateful' After Completing 5th Round of Chemo for Stage 4 Lymphoma Cancer

Porsha Williams Trending on Twitter as She's Reportedly Not Returning to 'RHOA'
Related Posts
Gary Owen's Ex Kenya Duke Exposes His Alleged Mistress, Calls Him 'Manipulating Narcissist'

Gary Owen's Ex Kenya Duke Exposes His Alleged Mistress, Calls Him 'Manipulating Narcissist'

Gary Owen's Ex-Wife Kenya Duke Rips Him Over Wendy Williams Interview

Gary Owen's Ex-Wife Kenya Duke Rips Him Over Wendy Williams Interview

Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Accuses Him of Being a 'Deadbeat' Father

Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Accuses Him of Being a 'Deadbeat' Father

Comedian Gary Owen Accused of Cheating After Wife Kenya Duke Files for Divorce

Comedian Gary Owen Accused of Cheating After Wife Kenya Duke Files for Divorce

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance