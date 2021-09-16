Met Gala Chef Defends Menu After Keke Palmer Posted Pic of Sad-Looking Salad

Instagram Celebrity

Former 'Top Chef Masters' winner Marcus Samuelsson, who helped select the 10 up-and-coming chefs who created the Met Gala menu, claims he's got 'incredible' feedback for the 3-course meal.

Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Met Gala chef couldn't disagree more with Keke Palmer over her review of the meal served at the star-studded event. Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef who won Bravo's "Top Chef Masters" in 2010, has spoken up to contradict the actress' claim after she posted a picture of a sad-looking salad.

Marcus tells TMZ what on Keke's plate was barley topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices. The chef, who helped select the 10 up-and-coming chefs who created the Met Gala menu, claims it tasted "plenty good."

Marcus explains that he, in collaboration with Bon Appetit, "selected and then challenged 10 NY chefs to create a sustainable, plant-based menu, hence all the fruits and veggies." He says "the 3-course meal was delicious and the feedback he got has been incredible."

Keke previously took to her Instagram Story to offer a glimpse at the dinner served at the Monday, September 13 event, which ticket cost $30k-$50k.

Captioning an image of what appeared to be a touch of risotto, a few tomatoes and pieces of sweetcorn, a few slices of cucumber and one mushroom on a posh plate, the "Hustlers" actress wrote, "This [is] why they don't show y'all the food." She went on to add, "I'm just playinnnn." Additionally, when a Twitter user asked her to spill some "tea" about the menu, the actress replied, "The menu chile." The meal was made by Two-Michelin-starred Aquavit chef Emma Bengtsson and Junghyun Park, who runs ATOBOY NYC, according to Daily Mail.

After Keke posted the picture, social media users joined in to bash the meal. "This was clearly a 'eat before you get there' type of thing," one wrote. Another added, "They feeding y'all like it's Fyre Festival." Someone else chimed in, "My dinner today was literally better."