Nas Opens Up About Getting COVID-19: 'It Was Mentally and Physically Hard'

In a new interview, the 'If I Ruled the World' rapper also talks about how he has become an inspiration for his fans to be an entrepreneur in addition to pushing them to become a rapper.

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nas was among the celebrities who fell victim for COVID-19. The rapper got candid about his experience with the deadly virus in a cover story for Ebony for the magazine's upcoming October issue.

"I caught COVID in late October," Nas revealed to the outlet, adding, "This is the first time [I'm] mentioning it. It was a tough time." The 48-year-old musician went on to say that "it was mentally and physically hard."

The "If I Ruled the World" rapper also commented on all-around disarray in the world. "It's just today's world, with chemical warfare, crazy politics, racism, food shortages, police malpractice, black-on-black murder. The human spirit is being tested. I think that God has a plan for all of this. But right now, we're in a serious time," he shared.

In the interview, the "King's Disease II" spitter also talked about growing as an entrepreneur. "I got people that stop me in the street to ask me about investment tips more than music," he elaborated. "It's really crazy, man. I met another black man named Nasir; he's doing his thing. He told me how I'm inspirational to him in that world of investors and fundraising. That's what I get a lot now. That's really rewarding. It used to be only, 'I'm inspired by you to rap,' which I still hear and I still love it. But it's about letting people know, 'This is what I'm doing. You do it, too.' "

"Black wealth was always important," Nas went on to say. "… Hip hop has created more black millionaires than any other industry in America. Being able to invest in startups and invest in people's futures, believing in them, welcoming them into what we have to offer, for them to trust us, for us to trust them, that friendship -- that's what America is all about."

He added, "In this country, I see the adversity, but I also see the opportunity. I see the obstacles; I also see the opportunities that have been kept from Black and brown people, poor people. That day is over."