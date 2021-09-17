Bam Margera's Wife Files for Custody of Son Despite Not Divorcing Him

Instagram Celebrity

Nicole Boyd, who shares a 3-year-old son called Phoenix Wolf with Bam, has yet to file a divorce petition to end her 8-year marriage to the 'Jackass' star.

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera's wife is restricting his access to their child. Despite not filing for divorce from the "Jackass" star, Nicole Boyd reportedly filed for custody of their 3-year-old son Phoenix Wolf.

Revealing the news was TMZ. According to the outlet, Nicole submitted her petition on Wednesday, September 15 in Los Angeles. Though so, Nicole has yet to submit the divorce papers to end her 8-year marriage to Bam.

In her filing, Nicole stated that she is willing to give Bam visitation. However, the 41-year-old skateboarder and stunt performer is required to bring a monitor that she must approve.

The news arrived months after Bam was fired from "Jackass Forever". In mid-February, he was unveiled to have broken his contract by not getting his addiction issues in check during the project. He was supposed to follow the orders of taking his medication, blowing into a breathalyzer, staying sober, seeing a psychologist and doing routine drug tests, but he failed to do so.

Later in May, Bam lashed out at "Jackass" director Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville over his firing. "So, my family, 'Jackass', has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me," he fumed on Instagram at that time. "Not all of them, I love all of them and they love me back, but specifically, Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville."

"So, I feel like my family has f**king done everything horrible to me, and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells, which is impossible," he further argued. "And strung me along like a f**king puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when making a movie with them."

Despite the rant, Bam divulged that he's getting himself the help he needs. "I am visiting a very special lady... She has helped celebrities like Brian Johnson from AC/DC, Steven Tyler, etc.," he said. "I'm in Florida. I'm safe and I'm getting phenomenal help with peace and f**king quiet with the green queen."