 
 

T.I. and Tiny 'Pleased, but Not Surprised' They Escape Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault in L.A.

T.I. and Tiny 'Pleased, but Not Surprised' They Escape Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault in L.A.
Praising the District Attorney's decision to dismiss 'these meritless allegations,' the Harrises say in a statement released by their attorney that they're eager to 'put the matter behind us and move on.'

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - T.I. (whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and Tiny Harris (a.k.a. Tameka Cottle) have heard good news shortly after receiving a setback in one of their legal cases. The couple has avoided charges stemming from a 2005 incident in Los Angeles.

As reported by TMZ on Thursday, September 17, prosecutors decided not to pursue the allegations against the pair because the case falls outside the statute of limitations. In the new legal documents, the prosecutor noted that the 10-year statute of limitations has expired because the alleged incident took place 16 years ago.

Responding to the prosecutors' decision, the Harrises say in a statement released by their attorney that they are "pleased, but not surprised" with the outcome. "Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney's decision to dismiss these meritless allegations," the attorney, Shawn Holley, says in the statement. "We appreciate the DA's careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on."

The complaint filed by a woman in May alleged that T.I. and Tiny sexually assaulted her after allegedly spiking her drink after when met at a club back in 2005.

A second woman reported the couple for similar allegations in Las Vegas, claiming that she was both "drugged and sexually assaulted in 2010." However, the case was also dropped earlier this year because it fell outside the statute of limitations.

T.I. and Tiny's latest victory in their legal battle comes just one day after it was reported that a judge denied their request to dismiss Sabrina Peterson's lawsuit against them and their associate Shekinah Anderson. Sabrina's attorney Tyrone Blackburn told OnSite that a judge is allowing Sabrina's defamation complaint to move forward in a ruling made on Tuesday, September 14.

"The case goes on - T.I., Tiny, as well as Shekinah's anti-SLAPP motion failed and Sabrina is entitled to get justice for the defamation that was visited upon her by the Harrises and Ms. Anderson," the attorney said.

Tyrone shared, "The next move is on the Harrises to answer the four counts that judge allows." He went on warning that it is not going to be easy for T.I. and Tiny, claiming, "The hard part for them is that everything is so public and the fact that Shekinah said she was told to do this by Tameka - all these thing are detrimental to their case."

T.I. recently addressed the numerous allegations against him and his wife in an episode of "The Big Facts Live" podcast. Repeating his denial, he said, "S**t didn't happen."

T.I. and Tiny's Request to Dismiss Sabrina Peterson's Lawsuit Denied

T.I. Sends Support for Lizzo as She Receives Body-Shaming Comments

T.I. Wants to Have a Sit-Down With Leslie Jordan Following Homophobic Accusations

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

