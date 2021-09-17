Lil Nas X Plagued With 'Worst Anxiety' When 'Old Town Road' Blew Up

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Industry Baby' star opens up on his struggle with mental health issues as he says he suffered severe anxiety during early stardom when his single became a huge hit.

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Nas X had such terrible anxiety when "Old Town Road" became a global hit he was convinced he was going to die.

The "Industry Baby" star was grieving his grandmother's death when his country-inspired track took off in 2019, and he was sure he was going to follow her.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 podcast on Thursday (16Sep21), he said, "The entire time I was making music, I thought soon I was going to die for some reason. Worst anxiety period. I lost my grandmother, (who) was the first person that was close to me that I had ever lost. I was like, 'Oh my God, everything's building up.' "

"And then especially when Old Town Road blew up, I was like, 'Oh, I'm definitely dying soon!' All of these artists (who) were coming into, or starting to pop into the music industry were passing away (and) I was like, 'What the f**k is happening?' "

He credits music for helping keep his spirits up during his darkest days.

"That's another thing music was for me, though," he added. "It was something I love, but it was also a distraction from those thoughts."

However, he was wary of homophobia within hip-hop community. It's partly the reason why he rarely talked about the issues as he feared it would lead to scary experiences.

"The honest truth is, I don't want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field...," he previously said. "It's more for my own safety rather than anything else."