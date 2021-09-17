 
 

Lil Nas X Plagued With 'Worst Anxiety' When 'Old Town Road' Blew Up

Lil Nas X Plagued With 'Worst Anxiety' When 'Old Town Road' Blew Up
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Industry Baby' star opens up on his struggle with mental health issues as he says he suffered severe anxiety during early stardom when his single became a huge hit.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Nas X had such terrible anxiety when "Old Town Road" became a global hit he was convinced he was going to die.

The "Industry Baby" star was grieving his grandmother's death when his country-inspired track took off in 2019, and he was sure he was going to follow her.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 podcast on Thursday (16Sep21), he said, "The entire time I was making music, I thought soon I was going to die for some reason. Worst anxiety period. I lost my grandmother, (who) was the first person that was close to me that I had ever lost. I was like, 'Oh my God, everything's building up.' "

"And then especially when Old Town Road blew up, I was like, 'Oh, I'm definitely dying soon!' All of these artists (who) were coming into, or starting to pop into the music industry were passing away (and) I was like, 'What the f**k is happening?' "

  See also...

He credits music for helping keep his spirits up during his darkest days.

"That's another thing music was for me, though," he added. "It was something I love, but it was also a distraction from those thoughts."

However, he was wary of homophobia within hip-hop community. It's partly the reason why he rarely talked about the issues as he feared it would lead to scary experiences.

"The honest truth is, I don't want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field...," he previously said. "It's more for my own safety rather than anything else."

You can share this post!

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' for Rest of Season After Mike Richards Exit

Frank Ocean Working on Comeback Album

Related Posts
Lil Nas X Applauded by Kid Cudi for Breaking Down 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

Lil Nas X Applauded by Kid Cudi for Breaking Down 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

Lil Nas X Accused of Starting a Cult

Lil Nas X Accused of Starting a Cult

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Dominate Full Winner List

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS Dominate Full Winner List

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X Showering on Stage During 'Montero' Performance

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X Showering on Stage During 'Montero' Performance

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala