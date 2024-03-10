 

Lil Nas X Says 'F**k Everybody Else' After Facing Criticism Over New Song Preview

The Grammy-winning rapper clapback at criticism surrounding his new music after he shared a clip of himself rapping about his sexuality as a youth.

  Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X has had enough of haters. Having faced criticism for teasing a new track with NSFW lyrics, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker declared, "f**k everybody else."

"i hate explaining myself every time i do anything, but this is not for shock. this is me telling my story, y'all being uncomfortable by it does not make it a gimmick," the 24-year-old Grammy winner wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "this is for me and my fans f**k everybody else."

Nas X shared the teaser on Thursday, March 7. In the clip, he appears to open up about his sexuality as a youth. "Cap and gown, I graduated and got out of town, went to college where I had no one around/ Grindr sessions, sexting with faceless accounts, bringing bodies in, then sneaking them out," he spits on the track, which is likely to appear on "Nasarati 2", the sequel to his 2018 mixtape, "Nasarati".

  Editors' Pick

"Back in middle school, I was fiending for d**k, seventh grade, sending my homies some pics," the artist, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, continues. "Daddy never knew what I did as a kid, he would've crucified me/ But trust me, I get it, I get it, trust me..."

The video has since been shared by The Neighborhood Talk and that's where people offered their two cents. "Doing stuff for shock factor used to work so well for him, I don't think people care anymore," one person wrote.

"Sir please understand that your 15 minutes are up! Go start a business, go to college or something because ain't nobody effin with you anymore," another argued. "We get itttttt you're gay. What's next?" a third sighed.

