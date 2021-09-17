Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' for Rest of Season After Mike Richards Exit

WENN/Instagram/Avalon TV

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress will serve as a temporary host of the U.S. beloved game show along with former contestant while producers are still searching for permanent replacement.

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mayim Bialik and former game show champ Ken Jennings have been tapped to chair U.S. game show "Jeopardy!" for the rest of this season.

The news follows weeks of drama around the programme after executive producer Mike Richards was hired to replace late beloved host Alex Trebek before being fired last month (Aug21) after controversial old podcast posts surfaced.

"Not sure if you've heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year," the social media staff for the quiz show tweeted on Thursday(16Sep21).

Bialik had previously been hired to front special episodes of the show while Jennings was a former contender who'd missed out earlier on landing the coveted emcee spot.

Starting on Monday (20Sep20), "The Big Bang Theory" star will tape several weeks of episodes that will air through 5 November. Then she and Jennings will split the hosting gig as their schedules allow to round out the season, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, producers at Sony will continue their search for a permanent daytime host, Variety reports.

According to TMZ, "Jeopardy!" producers don't want to hire Jennings full-time because he too has a history of controversial comments on Twitter.

In 2020, he apologised for a tweet from 2014 that read, "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair."

Alex Trebek passed away last year (Nov20) after 37 years of hosting the show.

Mayim Bialik was only tapped to host "Jeopardy!" specials and spin-offs when Mike Richards was first announced as the new host of the game show.