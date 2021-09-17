 
 

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' for Rest of Season After Mike Richards Exit

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' for Rest of Season After Mike Richards Exit
WENN/Instagram/Avalon
TV

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress will serve as a temporary host of the U.S. beloved game show along with former contestant while producers are still searching for permanent replacement.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mayim Bialik and former game show champ Ken Jennings have been tapped to chair U.S. game show "Jeopardy!" for the rest of this season.

The news follows weeks of drama around the programme after executive producer Mike Richards was hired to replace late beloved host Alex Trebek before being fired last month (Aug21) after controversial old podcast posts surfaced.

"Not sure if you've heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year," the social media staff for the quiz show tweeted on Thursday(16Sep21).

Bialik had previously been hired to front special episodes of the show while Jennings was a former contender who'd missed out earlier on landing the coveted emcee spot.

Starting on Monday (20Sep20), "The Big Bang Theory" star will tape several weeks of episodes that will air through 5 November. Then she and Jennings will split the hosting gig as their schedules allow to round out the season, according to CNBC.

  See also...

Meanwhile, producers at Sony will continue their search for a permanent daytime host, Variety reports.

According to TMZ, "Jeopardy!" producers don't want to hire Jennings full-time because he too has a history of controversial comments on Twitter.

In 2020, he apologised for a tweet from 2014 that read, "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair."

Alex Trebek passed away last year (Nov20) after 37 years of hosting the show.

Mayim Bialik was only tapped to host "Jeopardy!" specials and spin-offs when Mike Richards was first announced as the new host of the game show.

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Lil Nas X Plagued With 'Worst Anxiety' When 'Old Town Road' Blew Up
Related Posts
Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

Mayim Bialik Brought in as Temporary 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards' Resignation

Mayim Bialik Brought in as Temporary 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards' Resignation

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Candidate for New 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards Quits

Ryan Reynolds Shares His Candidate for New 'Jeopardy!' Host After Mike Richards Quits

Mike Richards Steps Down as 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Backlash Over Past Offensive Comments

Mike Richards Steps Down as 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Backlash Over Past Offensive Comments

Most Read
'RHOBH': Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais Fight and Yell at Each Other at The Reunion
TV

'RHOBH': Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais Fight and Yell at Each Other at The Reunion

Michael Che Sued by TikToker for Allegedly Stealing 'Homegirl Hotline' Sketch for HBO Show

Michael Che Sued by TikToker for Allegedly Stealing 'Homegirl Hotline' Sketch for HBO Show

Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk' Firing: I Felt Totally Betrayed

Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk' Firing: I Felt Totally Betrayed

Andrew Garfield Forced to Self-Isolate After COVID Breakouts on Set of New Series

Andrew Garfield Forced to Self-Isolate After COVID Breakouts on Set of New Series

'Succession' Finally Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

'Succession' Finally Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

'BiP' Recap: Brendan Morais and Pieper James Quit After Drama Over Their Pre-Existing Romance

'BiP' Recap: Brendan Morais and Pieper James Quit After Drama Over Their Pre-Existing Romance

'The Batman' Spin-Off Series About Penguin in the Works at HBO Max

'The Batman' Spin-Off Series About Penguin in the Works at HBO Max

Julianne Hough Apologizes Once Again for Wearing Blackface When Addressing 'The Activist' Criticism

Julianne Hough Apologizes Once Again for Wearing Blackface When Addressing 'The Activist' Criticism

Nicki Minaj Dissed by Stephen Colbert Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Dissed by Stephen Colbert Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Heather Locklear Anxious About TV Comeback

Heather Locklear Anxious About TV Comeback

'Ted Lasso' Leads Winners at 2021 TCA Awards

'Ted Lasso' Leads Winners at 2021 TCA Awards

'The Activist' Reimagined as Documentary Special Following Backlash

'The Activist' Reimagined as Documentary Special Following Backlash

'AGT' Recap: Season 16 Winner Is Announced in 2-Hour Finale

'AGT' Recap: Season 16 Winner Is Announced in 2-Hour Finale