 
 

Frank Ocean Working on Comeback Album

Frank Ocean Working on Comeback Album
WENN/Andres Otero
Music

Rumor has it, the 'Channel Orange' star is preparing for a new album as he's gearing up to return to music, five years after his last studio installment 'Blonde'.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Frank Ocean is rumoured to have a new album in the pipeline.

According to HITS Daily Double, the 33-year-old star has "reportedly been taking meetings and playing the music for execs as he plans his return."

The "Swim Good" hitmaker is no longer signed to a label after splitting from Def Jam Recordings before the release of his acclaimed 2016 LP "Blonde".

And the outlet claims Frank is trying "his best to avoid doing business with the majors."

The Nikes star had previously insisted he doesn't feel the need to release a full collection of songs and suggested he might stick to a "half-a-song format."

  See also...

At the time, he said, "Because I am not in a record deal, I don't have to operate in an album format. I can operate in half-a-song format."

The "Slide" hitmaker also said it was important for him to self-release "Blonde" because he didn't have to worry about how it did in the charts like his previous album, 2012's "Channel Orange".

He said, "With this record (Blonde) in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record came out, and I did, and so it took a lot pressure off of me about how the record even would perform after the fact. Once the goal is met, everything else is lagniappe. It's not essential for me to have a big debut week, it's not essential for me to have big radio records."

The album rumour comes after it was confirmed that Frank will headline Coachella in 2023.

The music star - who hasn't played live since 2017 - was due to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival along with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott but, unfortunately, the event was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while the world-famous music extravaganza will return in April 2022, Frank won't play until 2023.

You can share this post!

Lil Nas X Plagued With 'Worst Anxiety' When 'Old Town Road' Blew Up

Miley in Awe of 'Fairy Godmother' Dolly Parton for Her 'Steadfast Morals and Values'
Related Posts
Frank Ocean Launches High-End Goods Inspired by 'Childhood Obsessions'

Frank Ocean Launches High-End Goods Inspired by 'Childhood Obsessions'

Frank Ocean's Mom Pays Tribute to Late Son Ryan Breaux After Fatal Car Crash

Frank Ocean's Mom Pays Tribute to Late Son Ryan Breaux After Fatal Car Crash

Frank Ocean's Brother Died From Blunt Force Head Injuries After Single Car Crash

Frank Ocean's Brother Died From Blunt Force Head Injuries After Single Car Crash

Report: Frank Ocean's Brother Pronounced Dead at the Scene After Fiery Car Crash

Report: Frank Ocean's Brother Pronounced Dead at the Scene After Fiery Car Crash

Most Read
Reef Call Collaboration With Duran Duran Guitarist for New Album 'A Win Win'
Music

Reef Call Collaboration With Duran Duran Guitarist for New Album 'A Win Win'

Idris Elba Steps Down as GRM Rated Awards Co-Host Over 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

Idris Elba Steps Down as GRM Rated Awards Co-Host Over 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

Harry Styles Forced to Cancel Houston Concert Over Tropical Storm Nicholas

Harry Styles Forced to Cancel Houston Concert Over Tropical Storm Nicholas

The Wanted to Support Tom Parker's Cancer Charity Show With Reunion Performance

The Wanted to Support Tom Parker's Cancer Charity Show With Reunion Performance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Wow in Back-to-Back Performances at 2021 MTV VMAs

Drake Shatters Chart Records by Securing 9 Tracks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

Drake Shatters Chart Records by Securing 9 Tracks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

Todd Rundgren Labels Kanye West 'A Shoe Designer' Over Album Snub

Todd Rundgren Labels Kanye West 'A Shoe Designer' Over Album Snub

Michael Buble Calls Off Texas Concert Due to Inadequate Covid Protocols at Venue

Michael Buble Calls Off Texas Concert Due to Inadequate Covid Protocols at Venue

P. Diddy Challenges Dr. Dre to Verzuz Rap Battle and Turns Down Jermaine Dupri

P. Diddy Challenges Dr. Dre to Verzuz Rap Battle and Turns Down Jermaine Dupri

Coldplay and BTS Unveil Release Date for Collaboration Single 'My Universe'

Coldplay and BTS Unveil Release Date for Collaboration Single 'My Universe'

Girls Aloud Plot Charity Concert to Remember Late Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud Plot Charity Concert to Remember Late Sarah Harding

The Rolling Stones to Play Charlie Watts Montage and Paint Logo Black on Tour as Tribute

The Rolling Stones to Play Charlie Watts Montage and Paint Logo Black on Tour as Tribute

Mike Patton Gets Faith No More Members' Support in Canceling Concert Dates

Mike Patton Gets Faith No More Members' Support in Canceling Concert Dates