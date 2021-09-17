Frank Ocean Working on Comeback Album

WENN/Andres Otero Music

Rumor has it, the 'Channel Orange' star is preparing for a new album as he's gearing up to return to music, five years after his last studio installment 'Blonde'.

AceShowbiz - Frank Ocean is rumoured to have a new album in the pipeline.

According to HITS Daily Double, the 33-year-old star has "reportedly been taking meetings and playing the music for execs as he plans his return."

The "Swim Good" hitmaker is no longer signed to a label after splitting from Def Jam Recordings before the release of his acclaimed 2016 LP "Blonde".

And the outlet claims Frank is trying "his best to avoid doing business with the majors."

The Nikes star had previously insisted he doesn't feel the need to release a full collection of songs and suggested he might stick to a "half-a-song format."

At the time, he said, "Because I am not in a record deal, I don't have to operate in an album format. I can operate in half-a-song format."

The "Slide" hitmaker also said it was important for him to self-release "Blonde" because he didn't have to worry about how it did in the charts like his previous album, 2012's "Channel Orange".

He said, "With this record (Blonde) in particular, I wanted to feel like I won before the record came out, and I did, and so it took a lot pressure off of me about how the record even would perform after the fact. Once the goal is met, everything else is lagniappe. It's not essential for me to have a big debut week, it's not essential for me to have big radio records."

The album rumour comes after it was confirmed that Frank will headline Coachella in 2023.

The music star - who hasn't played live since 2017 - was due to perform at the 2020 edition of the festival along with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott but, unfortunately, the event was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while the world-famous music extravaganza will return in April 2022, Frank won't play until 2023.