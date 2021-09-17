Scarlett Johansson Called 'Brilliant' by Jamie Lee Curtis Over Response to Disney Dispute

WENN Celebrity

The 'Black Widow' actress is called 'mama bear' for 'her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation' as the actress is battling the Mouse House over alleged breach of contract.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken out in support of Scarlett Johansson amid her lawsuit against Disney.

The actress sued The Walt Disney Co. in July (21), claiming studio bosses breached her contract by releasing "Black Widow" simultaneously in theatres and on the Disney+ streaming site.

Scarlett's decision to take legal action against the company has split opinion among many, but "Halloween Kills" star Jamie is firmly on the actress' side as she explained while paying tribute to the screen star as part of Time 100's Most Influential People of 2021.

"I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him," Jamie wrote. "And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-­contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theatres and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay."

"Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional centre or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don't f**k with this mama bear."

Elizabeth Olsen, Jason Sudeikis, and Benedict Cumberbatch are among the other stars who have spoken out in support of Scarlett and her lawsuit.

Disney previously called Scarlett Johansson insensitive for launching the lawsuit amid pandemic. The studio bosses also told investors they would continue to release their movies on streamer despite the legal woes.

The lawyers representing the actress recently claimed the Mouse House offered to settle the dispute in private but her legal team apparently was not impressed by the offer.