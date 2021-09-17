 
 

Scarlett Johansson Called 'Brilliant' by Jamie Lee Curtis Over Response to Disney Dispute

Scarlett Johansson Called 'Brilliant' by Jamie Lee Curtis Over Response to Disney Dispute
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Black Widow' actress is called 'mama bear' for 'her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation' as the actress is battling the Mouse House over alleged breach of contract.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken out in support of Scarlett Johansson amid her lawsuit against Disney.

The actress sued The Walt Disney Co. in July (21), claiming studio bosses breached her contract by releasing "Black Widow" simultaneously in theatres and on the Disney+ streaming site.

Scarlett's decision to take legal action against the company has split opinion among many, but "Halloween Kills" star Jamie is firmly on the actress' side as she explained while paying tribute to the screen star as part of Time 100's Most Influential People of 2021.

"I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him," Jamie wrote. "And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-­contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theatres and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay."

  See also...

"Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional centre or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don't f**k with this mama bear."

Elizabeth Olsen, Jason Sudeikis, and Benedict Cumberbatch are among the other stars who have spoken out in support of Scarlett and her lawsuit.

Disney previously called Scarlett Johansson insensitive for launching the lawsuit amid pandemic. The studio bosses also told investors they would continue to release their movies on streamer despite the legal woes.

The lawyers representing the actress recently claimed the Mouse House offered to settle the dispute in private but her legal team apparently was not impressed by the offer.

You can share this post!

'The X Factor' Alum Freddie Combs Dies at 49 From Kidney Failure

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings
Related Posts
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Scarlett Johansson Felt a Little Stressed Out When Planning Colin Jost Wedding

Scarlett Johansson Felt a Little Stressed Out When Planning Colin Jost Wedding

Scarlett Johansson on Being Shadowed by Daughter: I Should Soak It All Up

Scarlett Johansson on Being Shadowed by Daughter: I Should Soak It All Up

Most Read
Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs
Celebrity

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs