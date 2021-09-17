 
 

'The X Factor' Alum Freddie Combs Dies at 49 From Kidney Failure

'The X Factor' Alum Freddie Combs Dies at 49 From Kidney Failure
YouTube
Celebrity

The former contestant of the second season of 'The X Factor' passes away at the age of 49 amid hospitalization in Florida after he suffered from kidney failure.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Freddie Combs, a minister who shot to fame after appearing on the second season of "The X Factor" in America, has died, aged 49.

His wife Kay tells TMZ he passed away a week ago (10Sep21) at a hospital in Florida after suffering kidney failure.

Freddie battled with his weight for many years and at one point tipped the scales at over 900 pounds (408.2 kilograms) before getting down to 385 pounds (174.6 kilograms), according to his widow.

Combs appeared in a wheelchair for his "The X Factor" audition and sang "Wind Beneath My Wings", impressing judges Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid, who promised to back him if he promised to get healthy.

  See also...

Freddie and his wife were also featured in a U.S. TV special, titled "Ton of Love".

"I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend," his wife said following his passing.

Meanwhile, Freddie previously heaped praise on her for supporting him during weight loss journey. "My wife Kay, she's an incredible woman. She started caring for me right after we were married in ’96, and as my weight rose, more things were required of her. She's the closest thing to an angel and a saint that I know," he said during his time on "The X Factor".

"When I was bedridden and never came out of the house, my music was never heard," he said. "My biggest dream would be to give hope to people who are my size so they can achieve their dreams."

You can share this post!

Lindsey Buckingham Hopes to Save Marriage After Wife Files for Divorce

Scarlett Johansson Called 'Brilliant' by Jamie Lee Curtis Over Response to Disney Dispute
Most Read
Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs
Celebrity

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Doja Cat's 'Worm' Outfit at 2021 MTV VMAs Becomes Twitter Meme

Doja Cat's 'Worm' Outfit at 2021 MTV VMAs Becomes Twitter Meme

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs