'The X Factor' Alum Freddie Combs Dies at 49 From Kidney Failure

The former contestant of the second season of 'The X Factor' passes away at the age of 49 amid hospitalization in Florida after he suffered from kidney failure.

AceShowbiz - Freddie Combs, a minister who shot to fame after appearing on the second season of "The X Factor" in America, has died, aged 49.

His wife Kay tells TMZ he passed away a week ago (10Sep21) at a hospital in Florida after suffering kidney failure.

Freddie battled with his weight for many years and at one point tipped the scales at over 900 pounds (408.2 kilograms) before getting down to 385 pounds (174.6 kilograms), according to his widow.

Combs appeared in a wheelchair for his "The X Factor" audition and sang "Wind Beneath My Wings", impressing judges Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid, who promised to back him if he promised to get healthy.

Freddie and his wife were also featured in a U.S. TV special, titled "Ton of Love".

"I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years and to be his best friend," his wife said following his passing.

Meanwhile, Freddie previously heaped praise on her for supporting him during weight loss journey. "My wife Kay, she's an incredible woman. She started caring for me right after we were married in ’96, and as my weight rose, more things were required of her. She's the closest thing to an angel and a saint that I know," he said during his time on "The X Factor".

"When I was bedridden and never came out of the house, my music was never heard," he said. "My biggest dream would be to give hope to people who are my size so they can achieve their dreams."