 
 

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings
Instagram
Celebrity

The estranged wife of Kanye West talks about motherhood and the struggles of parenting her four kids, explaining that her oldest daughter wants to be an only child.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is struggling with her oldest daughter North West's desire to be an only child.

On the Monday (13Sep21) episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the reality star shared her concern that her eight-year-old, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, resents her other siblings - brother Saint, five, and sisters Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

"North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this like, 'I want to be an only child' phase. She hasn't," Kim shared.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star told Ellen she's forced to make several trips to and from school since North refuses to ride in the car with Saint.

  See also...

"It's a struggle even to go to school. There'll be times when she's like, 'I'm not riding in the car with my brother.' So morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily, so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood, so I'm the carpool mum."

"I have to separate the kids because (North) wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her friends. So I have to trade-off. It's always a thing - bribes."

The KKW beauty mogul also revealed her eldest is now kind of "goth."

"All my kids are so different... North is like goth. She's into (teen-centric U.S. retail chain) Hot Topic and she puts like, fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. And she's just like a full goth girl."

She also noted Chicago is her "girliest girl" and "loves pink and purple and makeup" while "Saint is like video game, tech wiz. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars."

You can share this post!

Scarlett Johansson Called 'Brilliant' by Jamie Lee Curtis Over Response to Disney Dispute

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host 'Jeopardy!' for Rest of Season After Mike Richards Exit
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Rules Out Having More Kids

Kim Kardashian Rules Out Having More Kids

Kim Kardashian Defends Her 2021 Met Gala Look: What's More American Than This?

Kim Kardashian Defends Her 2021 Met Gala Look: What's More American Than This?

Kim Kardashian Turns Head With Head-to-Toe Black Leather Outfit in NYC

Kim Kardashian Turns Head With Head-to-Toe Black Leather Outfit in NYC

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Most Read
Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs
Celebrity

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs