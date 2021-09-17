Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Instagram Celebrity

The estranged wife of Kanye West talks about motherhood and the struggles of parenting her four kids, explaining that her oldest daughter wants to be an only child.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is struggling with her oldest daughter North West's desire to be an only child.

On the Monday (13Sep21) episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the reality star shared her concern that her eight-year-old, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, resents her other siblings - brother Saint, five, and sisters Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

"North, I thought she was gonna grow out of this like, 'I want to be an only child' phase. She hasn't," Kim shared.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star told Ellen she's forced to make several trips to and from school since North refuses to ride in the car with Saint.

"It's a struggle even to go to school. There'll be times when she's like, 'I'm not riding in the car with my brother.' So morning drop-off has to be a fun thing, and luckily, so many of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood, so I'm the carpool mum."

"I have to separate the kids because (North) wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her friends. So I have to trade-off. It's always a thing - bribes."

The KKW beauty mogul also revealed her eldest is now kind of "goth."

"All my kids are so different... North is like goth. She's into (teen-centric U.S. retail chain) Hot Topic and she puts like, fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. And she's just like a full goth girl."

She also noted Chicago is her "girliest girl" and "loves pink and purple and makeup" while "Saint is like video game, tech wiz. And Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and Cars."