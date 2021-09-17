 
 

Lindsey Buckingham Hopes to Save Marriage After Wife Files for Divorce

The former Fleetwood Mac member claims he and estranged wife Kristen Messner agreed to work on their marriage after she filed for divorce in June this year.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lindsey Buckingham has insisted he's "working on" his marriage to Kristen Messner - three months after she filed for divorce.

The Fleetwood Mac star has been married to photographer and interior designer Kristen for 21 years, and the pair share three children together. However, Kristen filed to end their union in June.

Speaking to People, Lindsey admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic added another challenge to their relationship as he explained, "Relationships in the long term can be challenging, and they have their ups and downs. You've got to take that ride and be willing to take it."

"A lot of relationships were somewhat tested by the lockdown, and over the last year Kristen felt she needed some time to herself, and I have been completely supportive of that."

But Buckingham added that after discussions with his wife, they've made the decision to try and make their relationship work, rather than going down the divorce route.

"Before this all went down, I was not aware that many people file for divorce and then choose not to follow through," he said. "Kristen and I agree that is the best course to follow, focusing instead on working on our relationship."

Lindsey Buckingham once dated former bandmate Stevie Nicks. They continued to make music together despite their split but were eventually embroiled in a feud following his departure from Fleetwood Mac.

He blamed Stevie Nicks for his exit but she insisted she never asked him to leave.

