Scarface Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery Thanks to His Son

In photos shared by James Prince, the former member of Geto Boys could be seen giving a thumbs up in a hospital bed with his son Chris Jordan, who donated his kidney to his father, alongside him.

Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Scarface has successfully undergone kidney transplant surgery. A year after seeking a kidney donor, the former member of hip-hop group Geto Boys finally went under the knife for the procedure with his own son Chris Jordan's kidney.

As shared by James Prince on his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 15, the 50-year-old rapper could be seen giving a thumbs up to the camera in a hospital bed. In the heartwarming image, he was accompanied by his son, who appeared to be wearing the same hospital robe. The father-son duo was also pictured holding hands.

In the caption, James wrote, "Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys. I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love." The CEO of the Houston-based record label Rap-A-Lot added, "Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery."

Back in October 2020, Scarface's health took a downward spiral after he caught COVID-19. Aside from suffering from pneumonia in both of his lungs, the rapper revealed that the virus damaged his kidneys, which led him to seek a kidney donor. In his desperate attempt to survive, he turned to Twitter to seek help. "I need a kidney y'all any volunteers?" he tweeted at the time, informing that the potential donor should have "B+ blood type."

Previously, Scarface divulged that he had to do dialysis treatments several times a week following his kidney failure due to the virus. "This my new lifeline," he said. "I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That's taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before."