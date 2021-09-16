Chloe Bailey Responds to Future Dating Rumors

Instagram/WENN/PNP Celebrity

Baffled that she's rumored to be romantically linked to the 'Mask Off' rapper, the 'Have Mercy' songstress also sets aside time to address a fan's speculation that she joins the Illuminati.

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has been caught in dating rumors anew. Having been reported to be seeing Memphis Depay and Jack Harlow among other famous men, she is most recently rumored to be in a relationship with rapper Future.

Not letting it spread like wildfire, the one-half of Chloe x Halle set aside time to address the dating speculation among other things on Instagram Live. On Wednesday, September 15, she turned on her camera while she was in the car to set things straight on the rumors.

"I don't know where that rumor came from," the 23-year-old first said of the reports linking her to the Atlanta spitter. "Someone asked if me and Future talk." While praising the 37-year-old hip-hop stars as "a wonderful fella" and admitting that she loves his music, she claimed, "I've never spoken to him a day in my life."

Chloe then addressed another fan's comment that suggested she joined the Illuminati. "You know what really cracks me up? One moment you all say that I talk about God too much and the next, you say I'm selling my soul," she said. "I love God and I love music and I just have a lot of passion. That's it."

Back in August, Chloe said she's single despite dating speculation involving Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay. Also going live at the time, she responded to a question if she messes around with anyone. "Honestly I don't. . .," she said.

"I can't talk to multiple people at one time like that. I just. . .I don't have it in me. I can't do it. I cannot," she added, before trying to reason, "I don't know if it's the Cancer in me, but right now it's my music."

As for Future, he is believed to be in a relationship with Dess Dior, whom he reportedly started dating in the fall of 2020.