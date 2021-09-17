 
 

Nicki Minaj Fans Protest Against COVID Vaccine Mandate in Defense of the Star

Nicki Minaj Fans Protest Against COVID Vaccine Mandate in Defense of the Star
Instagram
Celebrity

Gathering outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, the protesters shout, 'Nicki Minaj told the truth to me! Fauci lied to me!'

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj fans are taking the streets to show their support for her amid the controversy started by her COVID-19 vaccination remarks. On Wednesday, September 15, people protested the vaccine mandate in Atlanta.

In footage that has gone viral, the protesters, who masked up and wore gloves, gathered outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta. They shouted, "Nicki Minaj told the truth to me! Fauci lied to me!"

"We are here because the CDC has been lying to us for so long," one fan said, according to a report, with another protester adding, "You know Fauci's lying!" Holding signs that read, "Defend Nicki at all costs," they marched across street.

Nicki made the controversial COVID vaccine claims after she revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus and refused to take the jab to attend Met Gala. "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen," so she tweeted on Monday.

Her tweets have been dismissed as misinformation by many, including top U.S. COVID expert Dr. Anthony Fauci who told CNN, "There's no evidence that it happens. She should be thinking twice about propagating information that has no (scientific) basis, except as a one-off anecdote. That's not how science works."

  See also...

Most recently, Nicki claimed her COVID vaccine stance has cost her her Twitter account. "I have been suspended from Twitter," she said on Instagram Live on Wednesday. "I will never use Twitter again," she declared, before defending herself, "I didn't give any facts about vaccines."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper went on asking, "But what in the world scared y'all that much that made you disable my f**king Twitter?" The 38-year-old stressed, "I have not put out anything that I said was a fact about anything. And it's scary when they start telling you you can't ask question about anything."

She also posted on her Story, "I'm in Twitter jail y'all. They didn't like what I was saying over there on that block." She added, "I guess my poll was gonna be… Asking questions is OK. I like being fkng dumb. Then boom. Can't tweet."

Despite Nicki's claim that she has been placed in "Twitter jail," the company has not taken any actions into her account. On Wednesday evening, a Twitter spokesman additionally told Buzzfeed, "Twitter did not take any enforcement action in the account."

Meanwhile, the likes of Skai Jackson and Brielle Biermann have come to Nicki's defense. Reality TV star Bobby Lytes additionally claimed that people are targeting the Trinidadian-born star because she is "a black woman."

You can share this post!

Chloe Bailey Responds to Future Dating Rumors

'The Activist' Reimagined as Documentary Special Following Backlash
Related Posts
Skai Jackson and Brielle Biermann Defend Nicki Minaj Amid Backlash Over COVID Vaccine Stance

Skai Jackson and Brielle Biermann Defend Nicki Minaj Amid Backlash Over COVID Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj's Claim of White House Visit Offer Debunked

Nicki Minaj's Claim of White House Visit Offer Debunked

Nicki Minaj Claims She's in 'Twitter Jail' Amid Backlash Over COVID Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Claims She's in 'Twitter Jail' Amid Backlash Over COVID Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Most Read
Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs
Celebrity

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat's 'Worm' Outfit at 2021 MTV VMAs Becomes Twitter Meme

Doja Cat's 'Worm' Outfit at 2021 MTV VMAs Becomes Twitter Meme

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic