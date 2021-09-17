Nicki Minaj Fans Protest Against COVID Vaccine Mandate in Defense of the Star

Instagram Celebrity

Gathering outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, the protesters shout, 'Nicki Minaj told the truth to me! Fauci lied to me!'

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj fans are taking the streets to show their support for her amid the controversy started by her COVID-19 vaccination remarks. On Wednesday, September 15, people protested the vaccine mandate in Atlanta.

In footage that has gone viral, the protesters, who masked up and wore gloves, gathered outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta. They shouted, "Nicki Minaj told the truth to me! Fauci lied to me!"

"We are here because the CDC has been lying to us for so long," one fan said, according to a report, with another protester adding, "You know Fauci's lying!" Holding signs that read, "Defend Nicki at all costs," they marched across street.

Nicki made the controversial COVID vaccine claims after she revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus and refused to take the jab to attend Met Gala. "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen," so she tweeted on Monday.

Her tweets have been dismissed as misinformation by many, including top U.S. COVID expert Dr. Anthony Fauci who told CNN, "There's no evidence that it happens. She should be thinking twice about propagating information that has no (scientific) basis, except as a one-off anecdote. That's not how science works."

Most recently, Nicki claimed her COVID vaccine stance has cost her her Twitter account. "I have been suspended from Twitter," she said on Instagram Live on Wednesday. "I will never use Twitter again," she declared, before defending herself, "I didn't give any facts about vaccines."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper went on asking, "But what in the world scared y'all that much that made you disable my f**king Twitter?" The 38-year-old stressed, "I have not put out anything that I said was a fact about anything. And it's scary when they start telling you you can't ask question about anything."

She also posted on her Story, "I'm in Twitter jail y'all. They didn't like what I was saying over there on that block." She added, "I guess my poll was gonna be… Asking questions is OK. I like being fkng dumb. Then boom. Can't tweet."

Despite Nicki's claim that she has been placed in "Twitter jail," the company has not taken any actions into her account. On Wednesday evening, a Twitter spokesman additionally told Buzzfeed, "Twitter did not take any enforcement action in the account."

Meanwhile, the likes of Skai Jackson and Brielle Biermann have come to Nicki's defense. Reality TV star Bobby Lytes additionally claimed that people are targeting the Trinidadian-born star because she is "a black woman."