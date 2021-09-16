Orlando Bloom Tries to Wreck Leslie Odom Jr.'s Marriage in 'Needle in a Timestack' Teaser Trailer

Movie

As Nick (Odom Jr.) starts to forget his wife, played by Cynthia Erivo, he time-travels to go to her after her ex-husband (Bloom) tries to tear them apart using his past.

Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Orlando Bloom is a homewrecker in the first teaser trailer of time-traveling romance "Needle in a Timestack". His character tempts Leslie Odom Jr.'s Nick with an endless possibility offered by the advanced technology that in the process tests Nick's marriage to his wife Janine, played by Cynthia Erivo.

"The past doesn't just belong to old photos in history books anymore," Bloom's character tells Nick. "Now, we can live it. Touch it. Change it." Against his friend's warning that he may "end up with no future" after changing his past, Nick is seen entering a futuristic-looking room where he's asked, "Where would you like to go? You can be any time you care to."

Footage of Nick and Janine's happy marriage flashes on the screen as he promises to his wife, "Wherever you are, whatever you are, I will find you. We'll find our way back." But as his friend fears the most, Nick starts to forget his wife.

"If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate?" is the question posed by the teaser trailer. According to the official synopsis, "In this gripping, near-future love story directed by Oscar winner John Ridley, Nick and Janine live in marital bliss, until Janine's ex-husband (Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick's college girlfriend (Freida Pinto). As Nick's memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto - or let go of - everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?"

Ridley wrote the screenplay based on a short story of the same name by Robert Silverberg. "After the year-plus we've all endured, it's an absolute joy to present a film rooted in love, allurement, and possibilities," he said in a statement to EW.

The film also stars Jadyn Wong, Laysla De Oliveira, James Kirk and more. It is set to hit theaters, on-demand and digital on October 15.