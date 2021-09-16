'AGT' Recap: Season 16 Winner Is Announced in 2-Hour Finale

NBC TV

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" has finally crowned its season 16 winner. In the Wednesday, September 15 episode, the top 10 finalists took the stage for one last time to perform with special guests before host Terry Crews announced the results.

Kicking off the night was Jimmie Herrod. He performed a stunning rendition of "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked" with Idina Menzel and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir. Next up were Aidan Bryant and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team who teamed up for an epic performance featuring Olympians Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner.

Later, Brooke Simpson belted out "White Flag" alongside Bishop Briggs. Gina Brillion performed a stand-up act with George Lopez and they shocked everyone when Gina started shaving George's head.

After Idina returned to the stage to sing "Dream Girl" from "Cinderella", Dustin Tavella and Mat Franco joined "Modern Family" alum Rico Rodriguez onstage. Victory Brinker and Pentatonix later hit the stage for a stunning performance of "The Prayer".

It was then time to unveil the results. Gina Brillon and Josh Blue were called first and Josh was named to be the first act to make it into the Top 5. Later, Jimmie Herrod and Lea Kyle were called with Lea being announced as the next act in the Top 5. Joining them in the Top 5 were Aidan Bryant, Brooke Simpson and Dustin Tavella.

Terry announced that it was Lea who took the fifth place and Sofia Vergara told her that she was "so proud" of what Lea's accomplished on the show. Meanwhile, Brooke came in fourth place. Simon Cowell praised her, calling her performance that night "sensational." That meant the Top 3 were Josh Blue, Aidan Bryant and Dustin Tavella with Josh being the third place-finisher.

It was down to aerialist Aidan and magician Dustin. Only one of them got to take home $1 million and a headline show in Las Vegas. The winner of "America's Got Talent" season 16 was... Dustin Tavella!