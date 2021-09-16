 
 

Bella Hadid Shuts Down Rumors of Her Not Getting Vaccinated After Skipping 2021 Met Gala

Bella Hadid Shuts Down Rumors of Her Not Getting Vaccinated After Skipping 2021 Met Gala
Instagram
Celebrity

After many wondered about her coronavirus vaccination status following her absence at Met Gala and the New York Fashion Week runways, the supermodel shares a photo of her getting a dose of the vaccine.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid makes it clear that she is not an anti-vaxxer following her absence at the 2021 Met Gala and the New York Fashion Week runways. Setting the record straight, the supermodel shared a proof of her COVID-19 vaccination.

On Wednesday, September 15, the 24-year-old beauty took to her Instagram Story to debunk the rumors of her not getting vaccinated. She shared a throwback photo from her camera roll taken on August 6 that showed her being injected with the vaccine. In it, she could be seen sitting with her face mask on and eyes closed. "For anyone concerned," she simply wrote over the image, adding a black heart emoji.

Bella Hadid via IG Story

Bella Hadid shared a proof of her COVID-19 vaccination.

  See also...

While she skipped the star-studded event, her big sister Gigi Hadid was present wearing Prada. Gigi flaunted her new red locks high up in a retro-inspired ponytail, with her hair cascading down past her shoulders in loose, glossy waves. Her pony was accented with a black and crystal Prada brooch at the base of the tail. To complete her glamour look, she wore powdery blue eyeshadow, a black cat-eye liner and a matte, pinky-nude lipstick.

Though Bella didn't attend the Met Gala, she had a high fashion moment at the Cannes Film Festival in July. The model turned heads in a massive necklace of a human lung's pulmonary veins attached to a gold chain that she wore over a Schiaparelli Haute Couture long-sleeve black dress to the premiere of "Three Floors".

Of her risque accessories, Bella admitted that actually it wasn't as "heavy as one would expect." She went on explaining, "It was actually quite fine, honestly. I did a little cup check before I got out of the car and that was it. I was like, 'If it's going to happen, it's going to happen now. So, I'm about to walk this carpet and if in five minutes from now, there are pictures of my breasts everywhere, then that's what was supposed to happen.' "

You can share this post!

Tyra Banks Praises Olivia Jade Ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 Premiere

'AGT' Recap: Season 16 Winner Is Announced in 2-Hour Finale
Related Posts
Bella Hadid 'Embarrassed' About Her Racy Red Carpet Look: It Doesn't Feel Like Me

Bella Hadid 'Embarrassed' About Her Racy Red Carpet Look: It Doesn't Feel Like Me

Bella Hadid Sets Tongue Waging With Chest-Baring Dress at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid Sets Tongue Waging With Chest-Baring Dress at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid Introduces New Boyfriend With PDA Picture

Bella Hadid Introduces New Boyfriend With PDA Picture

Bella Hadid Ripped by Israel for Participating in Pro-Palestine Protest

Bella Hadid Ripped by Israel for Participating in Pro-Palestine Protest

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Kim Kardashian Turns Head With Head-to-Toe Black Leather Outfit in NYC

Kim Kardashian Turns Head With Head-to-Toe Black Leather Outfit in NYC