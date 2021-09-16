Bella Hadid Shuts Down Rumors of Her Not Getting Vaccinated After Skipping 2021 Met Gala

Instagram Celebrity

After many wondered about her coronavirus vaccination status following her absence at Met Gala and the New York Fashion Week runways, the supermodel shares a photo of her getting a dose of the vaccine.

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid makes it clear that she is not an anti-vaxxer following her absence at the 2021 Met Gala and the New York Fashion Week runways. Setting the record straight, the supermodel shared a proof of her COVID-19 vaccination.

On Wednesday, September 15, the 24-year-old beauty took to her Instagram Story to debunk the rumors of her not getting vaccinated. She shared a throwback photo from her camera roll taken on August 6 that showed her being injected with the vaccine. In it, she could be seen sitting with her face mask on and eyes closed. "For anyone concerned," she simply wrote over the image, adding a black heart emoji.

Bella Hadid shared a proof of her COVID-19 vaccination.

While she skipped the star-studded event, her big sister Gigi Hadid was present wearing Prada. Gigi flaunted her new red locks high up in a retro-inspired ponytail, with her hair cascading down past her shoulders in loose, glossy waves. Her pony was accented with a black and crystal Prada brooch at the base of the tail. To complete her glamour look, she wore powdery blue eyeshadow, a black cat-eye liner and a matte, pinky-nude lipstick.

Though Bella didn't attend the Met Gala, she had a high fashion moment at the Cannes Film Festival in July. The model turned heads in a massive necklace of a human lung's pulmonary veins attached to a gold chain that she wore over a Schiaparelli Haute Couture long-sleeve black dress to the premiere of "Three Floors".

Of her risque accessories, Bella admitted that actually it wasn't as "heavy as one would expect." She went on explaining, "It was actually quite fine, honestly. I did a little cup check before I got out of the car and that was it. I was like, 'If it's going to happen, it's going to happen now. So, I'm about to walk this carpet and if in five minutes from now, there are pictures of my breasts everywhere, then that's what was supposed to happen.' "