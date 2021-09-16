Skai Jackson and Brielle Biermann Defend Nicki Minaj Amid Backlash Over COVID Vaccine Stance

Instagram Celebrity

While the former 'Jessie' star questions what the 'Starships' raptress 'said wrong,' the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann calls the brouhaha surrounding Nicki's tweets 'weird.'

Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj has found supporters in Skai Jackson and Brielle Biermann amid the criticism she received over her COVID-19 vaccine stance. Tuning into the Trinidadian-born star's recent Instagram Live, the two young ladies made it clear that they're team Nicki.

On Wednesday, September 15, Nick went live on the photo-sharing site to address her alleged account suspension on Twitter. Brielle made her presence be known as she commented on the raptress' rant, "Speaking facts this s**ts weird."

Skai, meanwhile, questioned, "But they didn't block Trump when he was saying all of that disgusting stuff!" seemingly thinking that Nicki's account has been suspended. The 19-year-old actress went on defending the Harajuku Barbie in a separate comment, "I don't get what you said wrong?? I didn't know people should get banned for asking questions."

During the Live session, Nicki claimed, "I have been suspended from Twitter." Blasting the micro-blogging site, she said, "Twitter, a place where people say the most horrific things every day."

"I will never use Twitter again," she declared, before defending herself, "I didn't give any facts about vaccines." She went on asking, "But what in the world scared y'all that much that made you disable my f**king Twitter?" The 38-year-old stressed, "I have not put out anything that I said was a fact about anything. And it's scary when they start telling you you can't ask question about anything."

Nicki also took to her Story to double down on her claim that she has been silenced. "I'm in Twitter jail y'all. They didn't like what I was saying over there on that block," so she wrote, "I guess my poll was gonna be… Asking questions is OK. I like being fkng dumb. Then boom. Can't tweet."

Despite Nicki's claim that she has been placed in "Twitter jail," the company has not taken any actions into her account. Her account is still up until now as she made her last activities on it several hours ago. On Wednesday evening, a Twitter spokesman additionally told Buzzfeed, "Twitter did not take any enforcement action in the account."