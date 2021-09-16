 
 

Angelina Jolie Makes White House Visit to Press on Violence Against Women Act Reinstatement

Angelina Jolie Makes White House Visit to Press on Violence Against Women Act Reinstatement
WENN
Celebrity

Championing the cause, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt explains to reporters in the Briefing Room that women urgently need legal protection against violent and abusive behavior.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie is encouraging U.S. government officials to reintroduce the Violence Against Women Act after the previous legislation expired.

The star, who admitted she feared for the safety of "my whole family" during her marriage to Brad Pitt in a shocking interview with The Guardian earlier this month (September 2021), met with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, communications director Kate Bedingfield, and White House Gender Policy Council co-chair Jennifer Klein on Wednesday, September 14 to help champion the cause.

The Violence Against Women Act was signed into law by former President Bill Clinton in 1994 but after years of strong conservative opposition, the bill expired during the federal government shutdown of 2018-2019.

Jolie also addressed reporters in the Briefing Room, explaining women urgently need legal protection against violent and abusive behavior.

  See also...

"It is a health crisis, what is happening, and it is going to be solved if we look at it as helping families," she said. "And there is the harm within the families, especially for the children and getting the care early, and the prevention."

Following the meeting, Psaki tweeted, "Met briefly this morning with the tireless and committed #AngelinaJolie this morning to talk about the importance of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and the importance of continuing to fight for women, children and families around the world [sic]."

Jen Psaki met Angelina Jolie to discuss the Violence Against Women Act

White House press secretary Jen Psaki met Angelina Jolie to discuss the Violence Against Women Act.

Jolie's spokesperson also said in a statement, "UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie is in D.C. for a second day meeting with Senior White House and DOJ officials, and Senators to continue to advocate for the rights of women and children and health in families."

"In her meetings she will talk about the importance of VAWA reauthorization, FBI reforms, judicial training, and health equity including non-biased forensic evidence collection," the spokesperson added.

You can share this post!

Met Gala Chef Defends Menu After Keke Palmer Posted Pic of Sad-Looking Salad

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'
Related Posts
Harvey Weinstein Slams Angelina Jolie as She Accuses Him of Assaulting Her

Harvey Weinstein Slams Angelina Jolie as She Accuses Him of Assaulting Her

Angelina Jolie Wants Brad Pitt, Herself, and Their Kids to 'Heal and Be Peaceful' After Divorce

Angelina Jolie Wants Brad Pitt, Herself, and Their Kids to 'Heal and Be Peaceful' After Divorce

Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids on Instagram

Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids on Instagram

Angelina Jolie Slips Into Beekeeping Gear to Emphasize on Importance of Bees

Angelina Jolie Slips Into Beekeeping Gear to Emphasize on Importance of Bees

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Kim Kardashian Turns Head With Head-to-Toe Black Leather Outfit in NYC

Kim Kardashian Turns Head With Head-to-Toe Black Leather Outfit in NYC