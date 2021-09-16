Angelina Jolie Makes White House Visit to Press on Violence Against Women Act Reinstatement

WENN Celebrity

Championing the cause, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt explains to reporters in the Briefing Room that women urgently need legal protection against violent and abusive behavior.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie is encouraging U.S. government officials to reintroduce the Violence Against Women Act after the previous legislation expired.

The star, who admitted she feared for the safety of "my whole family" during her marriage to Brad Pitt in a shocking interview with The Guardian earlier this month (September 2021), met with White House press secretary Jen Psaki, communications director Kate Bedingfield, and White House Gender Policy Council co-chair Jennifer Klein on Wednesday, September 14 to help champion the cause.

The Violence Against Women Act was signed into law by former President Bill Clinton in 1994 but after years of strong conservative opposition, the bill expired during the federal government shutdown of 2018-2019.

Jolie also addressed reporters in the Briefing Room, explaining women urgently need legal protection against violent and abusive behavior.

"It is a health crisis, what is happening, and it is going to be solved if we look at it as helping families," she said. "And there is the harm within the families, especially for the children and getting the care early, and the prevention."

Following the meeting, Psaki tweeted, "Met briefly this morning with the tireless and committed #AngelinaJolie this morning to talk about the importance of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and the importance of continuing to fight for women, children and families around the world [sic]."

Jolie's spokesperson also said in a statement, "UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie is in D.C. for a second day meeting with Senior White House and DOJ officials, and Senators to continue to advocate for the rights of women and children and health in families."

"In her meetings she will talk about the importance of VAWA reauthorization, FBI reforms, judicial training, and health equity including non-biased forensic evidence collection," the spokesperson added.