 
 

Elsa Hosk Fires Back at Critics for Calling Her Nude Pics With Baby Daughter 'Child Pornography'

Elsa Hosk Fires Back at Critics for Calling Her Nude Pics With Baby Daughter 'Child Pornography'
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Victoria's Secret model defends herself after she lands in hot water for posing in her birthday suit with seventh-month-old daughter in new pictures.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elsa Hosk has reacted angrily to critics who called a recent shot of the model posing nude with her seven-month-old daughter child pornography.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (14Sep21) after spotting a concerning comment below a photo she posted of herself and baby Tuulikki naked overlooking New York.

"Wow. Posting a picture where I'm with my baby naked is not child pornography. It's a normal thing," Hosk wrote. "If some sick person on the internet thinks it's porn that's that persons (sic) problem not mine. I refuse to live my life according to or in fear of sick people on the internet. I don't live in that fear."

  See also...

She went on to call "skin to skin" contact with her baby "beautiful," claiming it creates a bond between mother and child.

"Growing up in Sweden I was naked ALL the time, at beaches, at home, in public...," she added. "it was so natural to us and we were not taught that our bodies were some thing you had to hide away in fear of what strangers might think (sic). I think it created a very healthy relationship to nudity and to my own body. I never felt weird about being naked."

She then raged, "If you think it's porn or a 'thirst trap' shame on you, not shame on me. I respect anyone's choice what they do with their bodies or what the(y) choose to post or not post. Don't worry about the safety of my baby, she is right where she belongs, literally naked in my arms."

Hosk and her husband Tom Daly became parents in February (21).

You can share this post!

Octavia Spencer Personally Reaches Out to Britney to Apologize for Prenup Remarks

Related Posts
Elsa Hosk Gets Candid About Birthing Experience: It's the Worst Pain, Fear and Darkness

Elsa Hosk Gets Candid About Birthing Experience: It's the Worst Pain, Fear and Darkness

Elsa Hosk Proudly Introduces Newborn Baby Girl

Elsa Hosk Proudly Introduces Newborn Baby Girl

Elsa Hosk Gets Naked as She Debuts Baby Bump to Announce Pregnancy

Elsa Hosk Gets Naked as She Debuts Baby Bump to Announce Pregnancy

Elsa Hosk Gets the 'Best Birthday Present' With Modeling $1M Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

Elsa Hosk Gets the 'Best Birthday Present' With Modeling $1M Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet