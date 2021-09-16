 
 

John Lydon Calls Sex Pistols Bandmates 'Evil' After Losing in 'Hideous, Nasty' Dispute

Music

The former frontman of the 'God Save the Queen' band is left with 'no more savings, no more loans, no pensions' after losing against his former bandmates in a legal feud.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon is in "financial ruin" after losing his court case against his ex bandmates.

The "God Save the Queen" hitmakers' former singer, who was then known as Johnny Rotten, was sued earlier this year (21) by Paul Cook and Steve Jones, who wanted their songs used in Danny Boyle's new TV series about the band.

A judge ruled in favour of Cook and Jones last month (Aug21), declaring they were entitled to invoke "majority voting rules" against Lydon under the terms of a band member agreement (BMA), and now he has opened up about the impact the case has had on his finances.

"I've got no more savings, no more loans, no pensions. I've got nothing… I'm f**ked, and I'm scuppered in so many different ways," he told Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"This entire juggernaut of confusion has cost me millions. Such a hideous, nasty onslaught; I never expected Steve, Paul, and Glen (Matlock, original Sex Pistols bassist) to be that evil. And we never even sat down and had a conversation about it."

Lydon added that he's concerned about the impact his new financial status will have on his wife Nora, who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and for whom he is a full-time carer.

"It's a very serious problem," he sighed. "I'm gonna have to work really hard to gain anything like a fundamentally stable environment to take care of my loved ones. This is what they've done to me. Thanks, boys!"

