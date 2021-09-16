 
 

Allison Mack Begins Three-Year Jail Sentence Early

The former 'Smallville' actress has arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California to start her prison sentence which is originally due late September.

  Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - TV actress Allison Mack has started her prison sentence two weeks early.

The "Smallville" star was sentenced to three years behind bars for her role in recruiting women to sex cult NXIVM, and had been due to report to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on 29 September (21).

However, according to TMZ.com, Mack arrived at the facility on Monday (13Sep21) to begin her sentence.

Mack helped prosecutors convict NXIVM's leader Keith Raniere by handing over audio and emails, and he was sentenced to 120 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and forced labour conspiracy last October (20).

The screen star recently said she has experienced "overwhelming shame" and called her time as part of the NXIVM cult "the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life."

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM," she said in a pre-sentencing statement. "I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly."

Allison Mack got lighter sentence after pleading guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges.

She was applauded by prosecutors for giving them a tape of the Nxivm leader talking about branding members. It helped them bring charges against Raniere, who has been convicted of branding women with his initials and blackmailing them into having sex with him.

