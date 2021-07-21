 
 

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

Sadistic sex-cult guru Keith Raneire, who preyed on women like actress Catherine Oxenburg's daughter, is currently serving 120 years behind bars in Tucson, Arizona.

AceShowbiz - Keith Raneire, the NXIVM cult leader who preyed on naive women like actress Catherine Oxenburg's daughter, has been ordered to pay his victims almost $3.5 million (£2.6 million) in restitution.

The sadistic sex-cult guru, who is currently serving 120 years behind bars, appeared in court by video from the federal prison in Tucson, Arizona with a sickening grin on his face behind an ill-fitting face mask, and was caught doodling as the judge handed down the fines. But he appeared far from happy as the millions started piling up.

The largest amount - $508,000 (£373,000) - was reserved for a victim identified as Camila, who previously accused Raniere of raping her in 2015, when she was a 15-year-old virgin.

He also had sex with her two sisters, and all three of the siblings became pregnant. Raniere forced them all to get abortions.

He spoke briefly when he was told his victims wanted back the nude photos and videotapes he collected.

"I never handled the collateral," Raniere said. "I know nothing about it. I don't have it. I don't know who the victims are. I don't know what they're asking."

Raniere, who turned brainwashed women into sex slaves he branded like cattle and forced to sleep with him, had already been ordered to pay a $1.75 million (£1.28 million) fine at his sentencing in October 2020.

The restitution order came weeks after actress Allison Mack, who was Raniere's second in command, was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in recruiting women to sex cult NXIVM. The former "Smallville" star pleaded guilty in 2019, and had described her participation in the cult "the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life."

