 
 

Recordings of R. Kelly 'Threatening' Alleged Victims Might Be Played in Court as Evidence

Recordings of R. Kelly 'Threatening' Alleged Victims Might Be Played in Court as Evidence
WENN
Celebrity

Prosecutors have asked a judge to allow them to play video and audio recordings of the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer 'threatening' alleged victim as evidence in his trial.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prosecutors in R. Kelly's sex crimes trial want the jury to hear video of the singer allegedly threatening his victims with violence.

The contents of the video and audio recordings were detailed in a court document filed on Tuesday (14Sep21), in which the prosecution asked the judge for permission to use the tapes as evidence in the New York trial.

On one of the tapes, from 2008, the singer can apparently be heard accusing an unidentified woman of lying to him, before he then assaults her, adding, "If you lie to me, I'm going to f**k you up."

Another recording hears the "I Believe I Can Fly" star berating another Jane Doe, from Florida, who he accused of stealing a Rolex watch from him.

  See also...

"You better not ever … take from me again or I will be in Florida and something will happen to you," he is said to have stated in the video. "You understand what I'm telling you?"

The judge has indicated that she will allow the tapes to be submitted as evidence in the trial.

Kelly, who is on trial on charges of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of people across state lines for sex, has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, as well as other sex-related charges in Minnesota.

He allegedly forced his live-in girlfriends to write fake blackmail letters and create embarrassing videos as collateral.

You can share this post!

Allison Mack Begins Three-Year Jail Sentence Early

'Ted Lasso' Leads Winners at 2021 TCA Awards
Related Posts
R. Kelly Accused of Performing Oral Sex on 14-Year-Old Aaliyah by Backup Dancer

R. Kelly Accused of Performing Oral Sex on 14-Year-Old Aaliyah by Backup Dancer

Witness Claims R. Kelly Locked Her Up for Days, Raped and Threatened Her

Witness Claims R. Kelly Locked Her Up for Days, Raped and Threatened Her

R. Kelly's Male Accuser Spills Details of Sexual Abuse During Court Testimony

R. Kelly's Male Accuser Spills Details of Sexual Abuse During Court Testimony

R. Kelly Allegedly Forced Girlfriends to Create 'Embarrassing Videos and Fake Letters' as Collateral

R. Kelly Allegedly Forced Girlfriends to Create 'Embarrassing Videos and Fake Letters' as Collateral

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs