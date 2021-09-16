Recordings of R. Kelly 'Threatening' Alleged Victims Might Be Played in Court as Evidence

WENN Celebrity

Prosecutors have asked a judge to allow them to play video and audio recordings of the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer 'threatening' alleged victim as evidence in his trial.

AceShowbiz - Prosecutors in R. Kelly's sex crimes trial want the jury to hear video of the singer allegedly threatening his victims with violence.

The contents of the video and audio recordings were detailed in a court document filed on Tuesday (14Sep21), in which the prosecution asked the judge for permission to use the tapes as evidence in the New York trial.

On one of the tapes, from 2008, the singer can apparently be heard accusing an unidentified woman of lying to him, before he then assaults her, adding, "If you lie to me, I'm going to f**k you up."

Another recording hears the "I Believe I Can Fly" star berating another Jane Doe, from Florida, who he accused of stealing a Rolex watch from him.

"You better not ever … take from me again or I will be in Florida and something will happen to you," he is said to have stated in the video. "You understand what I'm telling you?"

The judge has indicated that she will allow the tapes to be submitted as evidence in the trial.

Kelly, who is on trial on charges of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of people across state lines for sex, has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, as well as other sex-related charges in Minnesota.

He allegedly forced his live-in girlfriends to write fake blackmail letters and create embarrassing videos as collateral.