Nicki Minaj Tells Meghan McCain to 'Eat S**t' for Criticizing Her COVID-19 Vaccine Stance
After sharing a story about her cousin, who 'became impotent' after taking the jab, the 'Super Bass' hitmaker is accused by the TV hostess of irresponsibly spreading 'unimaginable vaccine hesitancy' to her fans.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj continued to receive backlash after suggesting that COVID-19 vaccination made her cousin impotent. The "Anaconda" rapper, who recently contracted the coronavirus, fired back at critics of her vaccine stance, telling Meghan McCain to "eat s**t" on Twitter.

On September 13, the 38-year-old musician surprised fans when she revealed her reason for not going to the 2021 Met Gala was because she's unvaccinated against coronavirus and didn't want to get the jab before she feels safe enough. Taking to Twitter, the "Super Bass" rapper wrote, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 string that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Nicki then offered an explanation to justify her hesitation around getting the vaccine. "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," she added.

Upon learning Nicki's statement, Meghan, who is the former "The View" host, was among those who criticized the rapper's tweet about the vaccines. The TV personality retweeted the Grammy-winning artist's post and wrote, "That's entirely enough internet for today." This prompted Nicki to immediately hit back, telling her to "eat s**t."

Meghan then tweeted back, condemning Nicki for using her platform to spread misinformation and poking fun at the "Starship" rapstress' feud with fellow rapper Cardi B. "You have an enormous platform and have just spread unimaginable vaccine hesitancy to your fans," Meghan tweeted. "Not only is it deeply irresponsible, it is very sad. I hope you talk to doctors and scientists like @ashishkjha like I did eventually. People are still dying from covid. #TeamCardi."

Nicki's fans, commonly known as "Barbz", went after Meghan, dissing her for sticking her nose in other people's business. In response, the outspoken TV hostess said in a follow-up tweet, "Anybody asking why I'm 'relevant' - cause none of you can apparently keep my name out of your mouth."

Aside from Meghan, Dr. Anthony Fauci also warned Nicki for spreading misinformation about the vaccines. When asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if the vaccines lead to impotency in men, Dr. Anthony said, "The answer to that is a resounding no. There's no evidence that it happens." The health expert added, "She should be thinking twice about propagating information that has no (scientific) basis, except as a one-off anecdote. That's not how science works."

In the meantime, Piers Morgan accused Nicki of "peddling lies." In a Twitter post, the former "Good Morning Britain" host wrote, "Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I've ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today - but it's most welcome. She's peddling lies that will cost lives."

In response, Nicki penned, "Sir I've never met you. I know... we all look alike. 'Rudest little madam'. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce [sic]." She then added, "Love the accent. I'd love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe."

