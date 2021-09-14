Lil Durk Warns Fans to Not Buy Overpriced 'S**t Fake' From Jewelers

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Should've Ducked' spitter, who is open with his love for jewelry, advises his social media followers to get one jeweler and stick with them because some are flexing fake jewels.

AceShowbiz - Lil Durk has sent a serious warning for his fans who love jewelry. Claiming that some people are getting ripped off by jewelers, the "Should've Ducked" spitter advised his social media followers to not buy overpriced "s**t fake" from them.

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, September 13, the 28-year-old penned, "Stop buying all this jewelry without knowing what you doing." He then added, "Alot of the s"*t fake and some is over priced get 1 jeweler and stick to em I'm telling you y'all a** gone be pissed when the truth come out."

It remains unclear what prompted Durk to share the messages. He, however, is one of the rappers who are open with their love for jewelry. Earlier this month, he took to Instagram to post pictures of him wearing some icy watches at a bowling alley.

In the caption, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper wrote, "Never change fold or bend under pressure no matter what's the situation." He then added a hashtag, "#backoutsidetour."

Back in 2018, Durk showed off his jewelry collection when appearing on GQ's On The Rocks series. His collection included OTF (Only The Family) pendant that cost him $25,000. He also told the outlet about a 2-row ring that he got for his birthday and lost two days later in a uber.

Despite losing a good chunk of his collection which at least cost $72,000, Durk seemed unbothered by it. "Ay Uber driver if you found my ring imma f**k you up, nah, that's a tip," he quipped.

Lil Durk then showed off his 705 gram Cuban Link created by Izzy the Jeweler priced at $85,000. In addition, he gave fans a look at his 300 ring, $85,000 Cuban link ring as well as $95,000 Rolex.