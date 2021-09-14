 
 

Blueface Allegedly Attacks Security Guard in Los Angeles Club After Denied Entry

It is reported that the bouncer, who works at Skinny's Lounge in the San Fernando Valley, is rushed into the hospital to be treated for bruises and several scratches.

AceShowbiz - Blueface was furious after he was turned away by a club bouncer who didn't know who he was. After being denied entry, the "Respect My Cryppin" spitter and two of his friends reportedly attacked the security guard.

According to TMZ, the California-born rapper went to Skinny's Lounge in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday night, September 12. However, he got stopped at the door by the bouncer who asked to see his ID.

Since he didn't bring his ID, Blueface asked the guard whether he knew who he is. He even Googled himself and showed the doorman that he's famous. After the man insisted that the MC couldn't enter the venue, the latter and his pals attacked him and left the scene.

The bouncer was then rushed into the hospital where he was treated for bruises and scratches that required stitches. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that they've filed a battery report and are investigating the altercation.

The incident came more than a month after Blueface had a physical altercation with his fan at his BKFC fight with Kane Trujillo. While he was celebrating his victory in the ring, a fan suddenly jumped into it, prompting the rapper to punch him with his right hand.

In June, Blueface explained to TMZ how his history with the School Yard Crips prepared him for battle. "I never boxed. I'm a gang member, so I just fight a lot," he shared at that time. "All I need is a little training-get the fundamentals."

"Honestly, I don't know if you guys seen, but me and YK Osiris were actually boxing in the backyard for fun-s**ts and giggles-and that's really how all this celebrity boxing thing came about, in my opinion," he then added. " 'Cause nobody was putting no gloves on and filming it until then."

