Kim Kardashian Turns Head With Head-to-Toe Black Leather Outfit in NYC
The SKIMS founder takes to her Instagram account to share some photos of her look and while some people find the look 'bada**,' some others think it looks scary.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian seemingly adopts her estranged husband Kanye West's fashion. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum turned heads while showing up in a head-to-toe black leather outfit in New York City on Saturday, September 11.

The reality TV star's outfit included a black leather zip-up face mask from Balenciaga that has a hole in the back for her ponytail. She completed the bondage-inspired look with a matching trench coat, pants, gloves and stiletto boots.

Kim took to her Instagram account to share some photos of her look. The pictures saw the SKIMS founder posing at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. While some people found the look "bada**," some others thought it look scary.

"Kim honey noooooooooooooooo this is not American Horror Story," one person wrote in the comment section. Concerned, one user questioned, "Ma'am are you okay?" Someone also said that this was "not [your] best look," while some others simply commented with some variation of "WTF."

Fans might notice how this looked way similar to what Kanye wore during the promotion for his "Donda" album. The "Jesus Is King" artist was seen donning face and head-covering looks in multiple occasions. He even went all-black during one of listening parties for his new album.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage. The mom of four requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Rumors, however, claimed that the pair are considering to get back together.

"Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it's difficult to just let that all go," a so-called inside source previously claimed. "Kim's main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family."

According to the source, she is "considering her options" with Kanye, but keeping her kids top of mind. "She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple," the informant added.

