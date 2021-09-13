Alanis Morissette Sent to Therapy to Cope in Aftermath of Statutory Rape

WENN Celebrity

The 'Jagged Little Pill' hitmaker opens up on sexual abuse she suffered when she was a minor as she releases her new documentary named after her hit album.

AceShowbiz - Alanis Morissette is set to shock fans by making statutory rape claims in her new documentary, "Jagged".

The HBO film, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada this week (beg13Sep21), features the singer/songwriter's claim she was sexually abused more than once at the age of 15.

"It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimisation on my part," she said in the film, according to the Washington Post. "I would always say I was consenting, and then I'd be reminded like, 'Hey, you were 15, you're not consenting at 15.' Now I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're all paedophiles. It's all statutory rape.' "

The star doesn't reveal the identity of her alleged abusers, but explains she had previously told "a few people" about her claims, adding it led to rather awkward conversations.

"You know a lot of people say, 'Why did that woman wait 30 years?' And I'm like, 'F**k off. They don't wait 30 years. No one was listening or their livelihood was threatened or their family was threatened.' The whole 'why do women wait' thing? Women don't wait. Our culture doesn't listen."

Jagged was directed by Alison Klayman.

Alanis Morisette is now happily married to Mario Treadway. The couple share three children with the youngest one born in 2019.

She has been open about her struggle as a mother. She revealed her battle with postpartum depressions which got worse after each pregnancy and her heartache due to miscarriages before welcoming her third child.